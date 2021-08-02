FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY MEAL will be held Monday, Aug. 2 from 4-5 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Takeouts only. Menu is meatloaf, potato, vegetable, roll and butter, fruit, dessert and beverage. Those wishing a meal for someone not in attendance may come at 4:45 p.m. A bag of grocery items will be available.

TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY) CHAPTER NO. 646, WAVERLY, meets Monday mornings at the Waverly Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St. (use church basement entrance off parking lot). Members may weigh-in between 8:20 and 9:10 a.m., with meeting following weigh-ins. New members from anywhere in the area are encouraged to join us. For more information, please contact Beth at (607) 565-2524 or Sue at (570) 888-4244.

IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. in the Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.

PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at noon at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.

