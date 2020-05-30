ATHENS — This week 5/25/2020 began curbside service at Spalding Memorial Library.

We are offering services Monday-Thursday 12-3 and then 4-7pm, and Friday and Saturday 12-3. Patrons can return materials to the drop box or make an appointment to drop them off when they pick up new materials.

All returned items are subject to a 72 hour quarantine. These items will remain on the patron’s account during that period but will not accumulate fines.

Items can be requested by phone (570-888-7117), email (spalding@spaldinglibrary.org) or by logging into your patron account online at spaldinglibary.org

Loan periods for books, magazines, and audio books are two weeks and DVD’s are 1 week.

When you arrive to the library, call us, give your name, stay in your car and a library employee will come outside with your requested materials.

If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact the library.

