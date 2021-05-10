APALACHIN – Now through Oct. 16, Town of Owego residents will be able to drop off yard waste at the town’s property located on Kuenzli Road in Apalachin. Located off Main Street in Apalachin, if traveling eastbound, Kuenzli Road is the first right turn after Billings Road; or, if traveling westbound, is the first left turn after crossing the Apalachin Creek.
Hours will be Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be predetermined areas for different materials.
Items that can be dropped off include tree limbs, brush and branches. Grass clippings and leaves can be brought in bags; bags must be emptied and taken away.
No garbage of any kind may be left.
