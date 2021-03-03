TOWANDA – It is important to us as people to acknowledge milestones. For teenagers it is graduating from high school or college; for adults it is buying a new car or a first home. Young children also like to mark milestones and to celebrate their achievements!
Teachers and center staff of the Towanda classroom of Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc., wanted to celebrate the learning and progress they had made this already this program year. During the first 100 days of school, children and families have had to go from in-person learning to remote or virtual learning. Staff wanted to acknowledge everyone’s hard work.
“We wanted to let the children and families know that we are proud of what we have done together as a Head Start family,” said Towanda teacher Blair Leary. “We want them to continue learning through fun, engaging activities that will keep our students motivated to learn whether they are in the classroom or at home.”
During the weeklong celebration, the children counted by 10s to 100, sang songs about 10s, exercised and counted by 10s, and put the numbers 10-100 in order. They made hats to wear during Zoom meetings and made process art using the numbers 1-0-0. Books were read together about celebrating the 100th day of school and learning successes as a class were celebrated.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a program that offers state- and federally-funded programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of 5; this includes Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K Counts services. Its mission “…To provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information, call (570) 638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
