FREE COMMUNITY TAKEOUT DINNER will be held Monday, May 17 from 4-5 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church, 314 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Menu is chicken and biscuit, vegetable, cranberry sauce, fruit, dessert and beverage. Those wishing a meal for family members not present should come at 4:45 p.m. A small amount of grocery items will be available.

BOARD OF SEWER COMMISSIONERS, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will hold its regular meeting on Monday, May 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.

BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Tuesday, May 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.

Load comments