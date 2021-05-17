FREE COMMUNITY TAKEOUT DINNER will be held Monday, May 17 from 4-5 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church, 314 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Menu is chicken and biscuit, vegetable, cranberry sauce, fruit, dessert and beverage. Those wishing a meal for family members not present should come at 4:45 p.m. A small amount of grocery items will be available.
BOARD OF SEWER COMMISSIONERS, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will hold its regular meeting on Monday, May 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Tuesday, May 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.