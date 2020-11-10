Each year, millions of people in America face hunger. It is estimated that 54 million people may be food insecure in 2020, including 18 million children. What is food insecure, you ask? Food insecurity is when a person or family is lacking reliable access to a sufficient amount of affordable, nutritious foods. The coronavirus pandemic which has caused numerous health and financial issues, is now causing even more families to struggle and seek help from food banks. Food banks estimate that 4 in 10 people visiting a food bank now need assistance as a result of COVID-19.
What can someone do to help? While fighting to end hunger looks different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines there are still ways to help! Volunteer at your local food pantry. They rely of volunteers to sort and pack, assist with mobile pantries and contact-less distribution. Consider delivering meals. Or even volunteer from home to help fundraise or spread awareness.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. staff volunteer at food banks throughout Bradford and Tioga counties. Their work, along with that of the dedicated food bank staff and volunteers, help to provide meals to families throughout both counties.
There are several hunger awareness times throughout each calendar year. They offer whole months of opportunities to spread the word and act on the hunger crisis and dedicate time to finding a solution. November is National Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week. It is held each year the week before Thanksgiving in the hopes that people will reflect on what they have to be thankful for. And to share their compassion for people in the community.
No matter the time of year, no matter the reason, combatting hunger is important. Consider donating food to a local food bank; make a financial commitment to an organization that is working to stamp out hunger. It all starts when you ask, “What can I do to help end hunger?”
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a program that offers state and federally funded programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of 5; this includes Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K Counts services. Its mission “…To provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information, call (570) 638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.