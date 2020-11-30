CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH meets Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Music Room of the Epiphany School. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building. Topic is “The Coming of Jesus,” presented by Kamie Hoey. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.

