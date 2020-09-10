WAVERLY — Stay tuned to this space, as well as Facebook, for more information about the Waverly Free Library’s re-opening to the public, which we hope will be in late September. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate through these unusual circumstances.
Until then, our Curbside Pickup service will operate during the following times: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 5-7 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Hold requests can be made online at https://catalog.flls.org/polaris/default.aspx?ctx=67.1033.0.0.3, or by calling during the above-listed hours. We’ll set up a pickup time so you can grab your materials and go.
During this period, the building is open only to staff. That means no public use of computers, printing or faxing, or browsing through the collection. However, the Wi-Fi is still operational, and we are happy to help find materials by phone. We understand that this is all new and different, for all of us, and we appreciate your patience.
New additions include:
Adult fiction – “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman, “Chaos” by Iris Johansen, “The Stonme Wall” by Beverly Lewis, “Shadows in Death” by J.D. Robb, “A Question of Betrayal” by Anne Perry, and “Transcendent Kingdom” by Yaa Gyasi.
Adult nonfiction – “Chasing the Light” by Oliver Stone.
Young adult fiction – “They Wish They Were Us” by Jessica Goodman.
Children’s fiction – “Super Rooster Saves the Day” by Maureen Wright (thanks, Maureen!).
Interlibrary Loan holds can now be placed, and twice-weekly deliveries have resumed. Thanks to everyone for your patience!
The Waverly Free Library is located at 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. You can reach us at (607) 565-9341.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.