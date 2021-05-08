Sunday, May 9:
MOTHER’S DAY BREAKFAST, 9 a.m.-noon, Sayre Elks. Cost for mothers and kids under 5 are free, ages 5-12 are $5 and everyone else is $8.
Thursday, May 13:
TASTES OF THE VALLEY, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. To go or eat in park. Admission is $15, payable at event. Thirteen local businesses will be offering their goods. Music sponsored by “5 Man Trio.” Sponsored by Sayre Revitalization Initiative. Hosted by Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call (607) 249-6192.
Saturday, May 15:
SPRING CRAFT FAIR, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sayre VFW Post No. 1536, 932 W. Lockhart St., Sayre. Chicken barbecue from 10 a.m. until all are sold.
GUTHRIE GALLOP, beginning in front of Sayre Theatre, 205 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. The 10K run starts at 8 a.m. and the 5K at 9:30 a.m. Proceeds support the Guthrie Cancer Care Fund providing financial support to Guthrie patients facing a cancer diagnosis. For more information, visit guthrie.org/gallop.
