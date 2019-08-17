Saturday, Aug. 17:
CLEAR THE SHELTERS EVENT, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Stray Haven Humane Society & SPCA, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly. National campaign in which participating shelters discount and waive adoption fees for animal adoptions.
”REINFORCE THE FLOW” COMMUNITY AWARENESS EVENT, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Zen Den Yoga and Wellness Center, 203 South St., Suite F, Athens. Benefits the Sayre, Athens and Waverly school districts and the Abuse and Rape Crisis Center. Public invited to make donations of feminine products, hygiene items, bras, new underwear (for girls and boys – all ages) and swim trunks and athletic shorts (for girls and boys).
Saturday, Aug. 17 – Sunday, Aug. 18:
”THE TRAVELING TALLEYS” CONCERTS, Waverly First Baptist Church, 23 Tioga St., Waverly. Concerts on Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. All are invited to come out and relax for an uplifting, inspirational time of worship. For questions, call Pastor Steve Dygert at (607) 565-9593.
Sunday, Aug. 18:
CHRISTIAN MUSIC CONCERT, 4-5:30 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Performance by Mt. Zion Church Music Team. Children’s balloon artist. Free and open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.