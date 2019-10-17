Thursday, Oct. 17:

TAKEOUT SPAGHETTI DINNER, 3-6 p.m., Sons and Daughters of Italy, 301 Desmond St., Sayre. Spaghetti, two large meatballs, tossed salad and Italian bread for $8. Open to the public.

GREATER VALLEY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE FALL AUCTION AND TASTES OF THE VALLEY, The LOOM, 439 Waverly St., Waverly. Tastes of the Valley from 5:30-7 p.m. and auction at 7 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Friends of Valley Playland. Tickets are $12; limited number available. Tickets available from any GVCC board of director or at the chamber office.

Friday, Oct. 18:

MEET AND GREET WITH AL ONDREY, 5-8 p.m., 3046 Old Plank Road, Towanda. Public invited to meet Al Ondrey, Bradford County’s Assistant District Attorney, and candidate for District Attorney. RSVP at (570) 637-8608 or (570) 637-1451. Free event with campaign contributions accepted.

Friday, Oct. 18 – Sunday, Oct. 20:

”CAROL AND FRIENDS: AN EVENING OF CAROL BURNETT SKITS,” Black Box Theatre, 415 Main St., Towanda. Presented by Winding River Players. Shows Oct. 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. and matinee on Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling (570) 265-5017. Box office opens 30 minutes prior to curtain time. This will be a great evening of fun and nostalgia.

Saturday, Oct. 19:

3RD ANNUAL SAYRE HIGH SCHOOL FALL EXTRAVAGANZA, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sayre High School. Vendors with handcrafted and commercial items. Food, raffles and more. Benefits Sayre FBLA.

PROM DRESS SALE, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sayre High School. Use Brock Street entrance. Large assortment of new and like-new prom dresses, in a variety of sizes and styles. Proceeds go to the general fund for the Sayre High School senior class.

FALL CRAFT AND VENDOR SHOW, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., New Beginning United Church, 300 E. Miller St., Elmira. Free admission and handicap accessible. More than 90 vendors. Silent auction and 50/50 raffle. Breakfast and lunch available by church ladies.

Sunday, Nov. 3:

HARVEST DINNER, 1-4 p.m., Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire Co., 1391 Hill Road, Litchfield Township. Dinner includes one serving: turkey, sides, dishes, gravy, roll, dessert and beverage. Adults, $10; children ages 6-12, $5; and ages 5 and under, free. Carryouts available.

