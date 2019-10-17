Thursday, Oct. 17:
TAKEOUT SPAGHETTI DINNER, 3-6 p.m., Sons and Daughters of Italy, 301 Desmond St., Sayre. Spaghetti, two large meatballs, tossed salad and Italian bread for $8. Open to the public.
GREATER VALLEY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE FALL AUCTION AND TASTES OF THE VALLEY, The LOOM, 439 Waverly St., Waverly. Tastes of the Valley from 5:30-7 p.m. and auction at 7 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Friends of Valley Playland. Tickets are $12; limited number available. Tickets available from any GVCC board of director or at the chamber office.
Friday, Oct. 18:
MEET AND GREET WITH AL ONDREY, 5-8 p.m., 3046 Old Plank Road, Towanda. Public invited to meet Al Ondrey, Bradford County’s Assistant District Attorney, and candidate for District Attorney. RSVP at (570) 637-8608 or (570) 637-1451. Free event with campaign contributions accepted.
Friday, Oct. 18 – Sunday, Oct. 20:
”CAROL AND FRIENDS: AN EVENING OF CAROL BURNETT SKITS,” Black Box Theatre, 415 Main St., Towanda. Presented by Winding River Players. Shows Oct. 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. and matinee on Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling (570) 265-5017. Box office opens 30 minutes prior to curtain time. This will be a great evening of fun and nostalgia.
Saturday, Oct. 19:
3RD ANNUAL SAYRE HIGH SCHOOL FALL EXTRAVAGANZA, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sayre High School. Vendors with handcrafted and commercial items. Food, raffles and more. Benefits Sayre FBLA.
PROM DRESS SALE, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sayre High School. Use Brock Street entrance. Large assortment of new and like-new prom dresses, in a variety of sizes and styles. Proceeds go to the general fund for the Sayre High School senior class.
FALL CRAFT AND VENDOR SHOW, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., New Beginning United Church, 300 E. Miller St., Elmira. Free admission and handicap accessible. More than 90 vendors. Silent auction and 50/50 raffle. Breakfast and lunch available by church ladies.
Sunday, Nov. 3:
HARVEST DINNER, 1-4 p.m., Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire Co., 1391 Hill Road, Litchfield Township. Dinner includes one serving: turkey, sides, dishes, gravy, roll, dessert and beverage. Adults, $10; children ages 6-12, $5; and ages 5 and under, free. Carryouts available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.