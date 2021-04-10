Saturday, April 10:

“SHREK THE MUSICAL,” Sayre High School. Presented by Sayre Drama Department. Live performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Limited live seating. Cost is $12 for adults, $10 for children and senior citizens and $15 for virtual seating. For ticket information, visit www.showtix4u.com/events/sayresd or call (866) 967-8167.

Saturday, April 24:

CHICKEN AND BISCUIT DINNER, 3-5 p.m., Barton Community Club. Takeout only. Meal includes chicken, biscuit, potatoes, cabbage salad and dessert for $9. Silent auction. Because of COVID distancing, need not be present to win. Can come back at 5 p.m. for drawing at 5:15 p.m.

