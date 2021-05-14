Friday, May 14:
DISTRIBUTION OF “ART AGAIN” KITS. Bradford County Regional Arts Council will have kits ready for pickup from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the BCRAC office, 601 Main St., Towanda, or from 5-7 p.m. at the Sayre Theatre, 205 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, during curbside popcorn. Art Again kits are available for children, at no cost. With this kit, children will create water lilies inspired by the works of Claude Monet. Contact Renae at ntpaie@bcrac.org to reserve a kit. Kits are distributed on a first come, first serve basis.
Saturday, May 15:
MOTHER’S DAY WILDFLOWER WALK, 10 a.m., Mt. Pisgah State Park, Troy. Join the park naturalist for a walk on the trails; see unique forest flowers only seen this time of year. Program is geared to adults, but families with children are welcome. Masks required for all participants. Please wear appropriate footwear. Registration is required; call (570) 297-2734.
Sunday, May 16:
SIGHTS AND SOUNDS OF SONGBIRD MIGRANTS, 8-9 a.m., Round Top Park, Athens Township. Meet at Round Top Park at parking lot nearest upper vista. Get to know names and personalities of birds that saturate forests with song. Event by Rich Hanlon and Wild Neighbors Nature Connection.
