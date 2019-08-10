Saturday, Aug. 10:
FAMILY STORY TIME/BLOCK PARTY, beginning at 10 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. Family Story Time at 10 a.m., with a block party to follow.
BRADFORD COUNTY SUMMER PARKS SERIES EVENT, 1-6 p.m., Round Top Park, Athens Township. Hosted by Endless Mountains Heritage Region. Free and family-friendly event. Valley R/C model airplane show and demonstrations from 1-3 p.m., music, Ross Park Zoomobile from 2-5 p.m., corn hole tournament, guided hikes of Round Top trails and more. Food available. Guests are invited to bring their own lawn chairs.
FOURTH ANNUAL CRUISE-IN CAR SHOW/OPEN HOUSE, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Ulster-Sheshequin Fire Association, 85 Rescue St., Ulster. Crazy Days yard sales will also be held throughout Ulster.
AUTHOR READING, noon-2 p.m., Riverow Bookshop, 187 Front St., Owego. Area author Katie Vaz will be unveiling her book, “The Escape Manual for Introverts.” For more information, call (607) 687-4094 or visit Facebook.
BARCLAY MOUNTAIN HERITAGE DAY, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., community grounds next to LeRoy Heritage Museum, 257 Mill St., LeRoy. Held rain or shine. Free admission and free parking. Day will highlight the mountain and educate visitors about its history. For more information, visit www.leroyheritage.org/2019-event or call (570) 364-5003.
Saturday, Aug. 10 – Sunday, Aug. 11:
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL, Valley Cities Church of Christ, 701 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. Aug. 10 from 9:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. and Aug. 11 from 9:30-11:30 a.m., with picnic to follow at noon. Living classrooms telling stories of the Bible, crafts, video, skits, puppets and snacks. Open to all ages. For more information, call (607) 280-1732.
Monday, Aug. 12:
WAVERLY PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30-8 p.m., Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly (in event of rain, concert will be held at the Waverly Presbyterian Church hall, 459 Park Ave.; chairs will be provided in church hall.) Music by “Diana and the Crew.” Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chairs or blanket.
BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 12-5 p.m., Patterson Building at Robert Packer Hospital, 1 Guthrie Square, Sayre.
KIRBY BAND CONCERT, 7-8:30 p.m., Nichols United Methodist Church, Nichols. Free and open to the public.
Tuesday, Aug. 13:
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL, 4:30-6 p.m., Church of the Epiphany hall, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes pulled pork, pulled chicken, rolls, macaroni and cheese, tater tots, cabbage salad, pistachio salad, desserts and beverages. All are welcome for a homecooked meal and fellowship.
DAN THE SNAKE MAN VISIT, 6:30 p.m., Muldoon Park, Waverly. Free and open to the public. Community event is part of the library’s Summer Reading Program.
BLUEBERRY PICKING WITH FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER, 10:30 a.m. at Blueberry Mountain Farm, Mink Ranch Road, Sayre. Young children and their family can join the FRC at the site for blueberry picking. For more information, call Joan Shultz of the FRC at (607) 687-4020, ext. 302.
BOOK DISCUSSION/AUTHOR SIGNING, 6 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. Local author R.J. Bonett will be discussing and signing his novel, “Veronica.” This author event is free and open to the public.
Wednesday, Aug. 14:
WILLIAM S. PIERCE MEMORIAL SAYRE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Music by “Diana and the Crew.” Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
Thursday, Aug. 15:
ATHENS BUSINESS ASSOCIATION SUMMER CONCERTS, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square, downtown Athens. Music by “Boots.” Free and open to the public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
Thursday, Aug. 15 – Saturday, Aug. 17:
TOWANDA BOROUGH RIVERFEST, Merrill Parkway, Towanda. Three-day carnival with rides, food, crafts and entertainment. Fireworks display on Aug. 17 at 9:30 p.m. Opening ceremony Aug. 15 at 5:45 p.m. Opening Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. Opening Aug. 17 at 7:30 a.m. with 5K run/walk registration (Park Street/Merrill Parkway) and 5K run/walk at 8:30 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 16:
”UNUSUAL NEWS OF BRADFORD COUNTY, PART II,” 6 p.m., Bradford County Historical Society, 109 Pine St., Towanda. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. No admission charge, but donations are appreciated. To reserve a seat, call (570) 265-2240 or email info@bradfordhistory.com.
Saturday, Aug. 17 – Sunday, Aug. 18:
”THE TRAVELING TALLEYS” CONCERTS, Waverly First Baptist Church, 23 Tioga St., Waverly. Concerts on Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. All are invited to come out and relax for an uplifting, inspirational time of worship. For questions, call Pastor Steve Dygert at (607) 565-9593.
Monday, Aug. 19:
WAVERLY PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30-8 p.m., Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly (in event of rain, concert will be held at the Waverly Presbyterian Church hall, 459 Park Ave.; chairs will be provided in church hall.) Music by “5 Man Trio.” Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chairs or blanket.
KIRBY BAND CONCERT, 7-8:30 p.m., Nichols United Methodist Church, Nichols. Free and open to the public.
Wednesday, Aug. 21:
WILLIAM S. PIERCE MEMORIAL SAYRE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Music by The Kirby Band. Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
Thursday, Aug. 22:
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL, 4:30-6 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Meal includes macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, rolls, fruit cocktail, beverage and dessert. All are invited to come and enjoy good food and fellowship.
ATHENS BUSINESS ASSOCIATION SUMMER CONCERTS, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square, downtown Athens. Music by “1 Better.” Free and open to the public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
Saturday, Aug. 24:
HISTORY UNDER THE STARS PROGRAM, 7-9 p.m., Sayre Historical Society Museum, 103 S. Lehigh Avenue, Sayre.
BRADFORD/SULLIVAN COUNTIES SUPPORTING FAMILIES THROUGHOUT THE LIFESPAN EVENT, 1-4 p.m., Larnard Hornbrook Park, Ulster. Everyone welcome; no charge. Giveaways, games, snacks, activity stations, music and information on community resources. For more information, contact Angie Vought at (570) 265-1760.
Monday, Aug. 26:
TEDDY BEAR PICNIC WITH FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER, 10 a.m. at Sayre Health Care Center, 151 Keefer Lane, Sayre. Young children can bring their teddy bears and their lunch and enjoy at picnic. For more information, call Joan Shultz of the FRC at (607) 687-4020, ext. 302.
KIRBY BAND CONCERT, 7-8:30 p.m., Nichols United Methodist Church, Nichols. Free and open to the public.
Thursday, Aug. 29:
ATHENS BUSINESS ASSOCIATION SUMMER CONCERTS, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square, downtown Athens. Music by “Double Take.” Free and open to the public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 1-6 p.m., Sayre VFW Post No. 1536, 932 W. Lockhart St., Sayre.
Friday, Aug. 30:
OVERDOSE AWARENESS DAY COMMUNITY VIGIL, 7-8:30 p.m., Courthouse Square gazebo, downtown Owego. Open house and memorial luminary decorating at 7 p.m., and tribute begins at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome; kid-friendly. Hosted by CASA-Trinity and Tioga County ASAP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.