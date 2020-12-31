Thursday, Dec. 31:
“FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open from 9 a.m.-noon only at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Distribution will be from the church’s large parking lot; please do not get out of your vehicle.
Tuesday, Jan. 5:
P.S....IT WORKS! VIRTUAL PARENTING SKILLS WORKSHOP SERIES. Classes held via Zoom video conferencing. Held Tuesdays from Jan. 5-Feb. 23 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Open to all parents and caregivers of children ages 2-18. Learn and practice five essential communication skills to strengthen your parenting. No cost to attend. Register before Jan. 4; contact Joan Shultz at Jes49@cornell.edu or (607) 687-4020. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Music Room of the Epiphany School. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building. Topic is “Sacraments,” presented by John Moliski. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.
Tuesday, January 12
Drive-by Free Community Meal, Tuesday, January 12 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Epiphany Church, 304 S. Elmer Ave, Sayre. Menu: Chili, toasted cheese sandwich, pistachio salad, dessert. Pull into the parking lot off S. Elmer Ave - will be set up at the parish garage.
