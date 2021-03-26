Thursday, March 25:

FREE DRIVE-THROUGH COMMUNITY SUPPER, 4-6 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. Meal will be Sloppy Joe Casserole and dessert.

Saturday, March 27:

EASTER EGG HUNT, 10 a.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Hosted by Sayre Elks. For ages 1-9. Masks must be worn and social distancing practiced in order to participate.

“WHAT DOES THE BIBLE SAY ABOUT DEPRESSION?” SEMINAR, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Addressing the spiritual side. Seminar to be held by Calvary Baptist Church, 701 W. Pine St., Athens. There is no cost to attend. For schedule and speakers, visit cbcathens.org/seminars. To RSVP to attend either in person or virtually, visit cbcathens.org/seminars, email office@cbcathens.org, or call (570) 888-5324.

