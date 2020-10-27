Tuesday, Oct. 27:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Music Room of Epiphany School, Sayre. Access is through the west door at the back of the building, where there is parking. Social distancing observed and masks worn. Topic is “Mary, Our Blessed Mother,” presented by Maureen Wright. Everyone is welcome to these free, no-obligation classes, held on Tuesday evenings.
Wednesday, Oct. 28:
ONLINE AIRING OF “STORIES WITH MUSIC,” 3:30 p.m., on a secured link through the Waverly Free Library. “Tubby the Tuba” will be performed by members of the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes (OSFL). Registration is required; sign up at https://bit.ly/2HsFFmO or contact the Waverly Library at (607) 565-9341 for more information. Free to the public. Presentation is 45 minutes, followed by time for questions and answers with performers.
Thursday, Oct. 29:
TRICK-OR-TREAT, 6-8 p.m., Athens Borough.
TRICK-OR-TREAT, 6-8 p.m., Sayre Borough.
TRICK-OR-TREAT, 6-8 p.m., Village of Waverly.
TRUNK OR TREAT, 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 701 W. Pine St., Athens.
TRICK-OR-TREAT CANDY PASS, 6-9 p.m., Sayre Personal Care Center, 1001 N. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Candy pass will be held in center’s parking lot for local children. Residents will be watching from their windows to see the children’s costumes; be sure to wave! For questions, contact Melinda at (570) 888-2858.
DRIVE-THROUGH TRICK-OR-TREATING, 6-8 p.m., Chemung Christian Fellowship, 726 Main St., Chemung. Drive through the church parking lot and each child in the car receives a bag of goodies. Ends at 8 p.m. or until goodie bags are gone.
Friday, Oct. 30:
TRUNK ‘N TREAT, 6-7:30 p.m., Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Outdoor event; event will be canceled in the event of rain.
TRUNK OR TREAT, 6-8 p.m., parking lot of Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, 6346 Berwick Turnpike, Columbia Cross Roads (1/4 mile south of Springfield Road on the Berwick Turnpike, outside East Smithfield).
Saturday, Oct. 31:
TRICK-OR-TREAT, 5-7 p.m., Athens Township.
”HALLOWEEN WITH THE HIGHLANDERS,” 3-5 p.m., parking lot of the Villa Sena, 143 Villa Sena Boulevard in Towanda. Outdoor bagpipe party with the Penn-York Highlanders Bagpipe and Drum Band. Free hot dogs and drinks and trick-or-treat candy. Children and adults invited to wear their costumes and enjoy the music. Bring your own chairs.
COMMUNITY HALLOWEEN PARTY, 2 p.m., North Orwell Community Hall. Event will be held outside this year and all Covid-19 guidelines will be followed. Attendees are invited to come dressed in costume.
TRUNK-OR-TREAT, 12-2 p.m., Lockwood Volunteer Fire Company Incorporated, 34 Main St., Lockwood. Free event. Trunk-or-Treaters must wear masks and follow the 6-foot distancing with anyone not family/living in the same household. Containers with pizza and grab and go drinks and bags of candy for anyone who attends. Attendees will not be allowed inside the station due to Covid-19 regulations. Anyone wishing to set up their car and pass out candy can private message the fire company on Facebook; spots will be 6 feet apart and limited, depending upon number of cars.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.