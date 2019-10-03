Thursday, Oct. 3:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4:30-6 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Meal includes chili with bread and butter and crackers, tossed salad, dessert and beverage.
FLU SHOT CLINIC, 10-11:30 a.m., Gillett Senior Center. Provided by Bradford County Manor. For more information, call (570) 297-4111.
Friday, Oct. 4:
ZOMBIE NERF WARS, 6-7 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. Bring your own Nerf guns and ammunition. For ages 12 and up. Participants under age of 18 must wear safety glasses. For questions, contact staff member Rebecca Troup-Hodgdon at trouphodgdonr@bradfordco.org or (570) 297-2436. This program is free and open to the public.
Saturday, Oct. 5:
CHILI DINNER AND CONCERT, 5-7:30 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 701 W. Pine St., Athens. Chili dinner with all the fixings will be followed by a concert by the Mieczkowski Family. No cost for admission.
THIRD ANNUAL WALK FOR OUR BUDDIES, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Hornbrook Park, Towanda. Family friendly, approximately 1 mile walk, ends in time to cheer on finishers in the Sheshequin Half Marathon. Registration is free. Food and drink, music, dancing and more. Proceeds benefit Walk for Our Buddies, a local 501c3 that provides small grants to individuals with Down syndrome and their families, for things not covered by other funding sources. Visit the website www.tspt.biz/walkforourbuddies.html for more information.
Sunday, Oct. 6:
FIRST SUNDAYS PROGRAM, 2 p.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Presentation on “Waterfalls of the Finger Lakes” by author and naturalist Roger Fulton. Free and open to the public.
SILVER ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, 1/4 mile south of Springfield Road, Berwick Turnpike, East Smithfield. Special “One Accord!” worship service at 11 a.m. with special guests to help celebrate, a 25th anniversary dinner to follow the service. For more information, call the church at (570) 596-4003.
Monday, Oct. 7:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., The Salvation Army Church dining hall, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Menu includes meatloaf, potato, vegetable, fruit, dessert and beverage. The food pantry should be open during the meal.
Tuesday, Oct. 8:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic this week is “Son of God,” presented by John Schoonover. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Oct. 9:
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
KIDS IN THE KITCHEN, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Oct. 9 through Nov. 20 (not on Oct. 23). With Waverly Family Resource Center. Free hands-on program in which children and parents make a recipe together. Recommended for ages 4-10. Children must be accompanied by parent or other adult. Call (607) 687-4020 before Oct. 4 to register.
Thursday, Oct. 10:
LAUGH ‘N CRAFT, 6-7 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. Come decorate mason jar with leaves (real or artificial) and enjoy glow of LED tealight candle. Fun, free activity. For more information, call the library at (570) 297-2436.
BARRIER BREAKERS TOASTMASTERS CLUB OPEN HOUSE MEETING, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization teaching public speaking and leadership skills. For more information, call Club President Elaine Walosin at (570) 358-3153 or VP Education Linda Lathrop at (570) 549-3870. Additional open house meetings on Oct. 24 and Nov. 14.
VOLUNTEER OPEN HOUSE, 4-6 p.m., The Rockwell Museum, 111 Cedar St., Corning. Open to people of all ages who have an interest in art, history or education to be a volunteer docent at the museum. Free event will include an introduction to the museum’s collections, refreshments and engaging gallery activities. For more information about this and other Rockwell events, visit https://rockwellmuseum.org/events/volunteer-open-house-2019/.
Friday, Oct. 11:
FLU SHOT CLINIC, 10 a.m.-noon, Bradford County Courthouse, Towanda. Provided by Bradford County Manor. For more information, call Bradford County Manor at (570) 297-4111.
Saturday, Oct. 12:
FALL TRAIL CHALLENGE, held by the Troy Area Horsemen’s Association (TAHA), starting at 10 a.m. at Alparon Park (Troy Fairgrounds), Troy. In hand, youth, novice and open divisions. The event benefits the 4-H state horse show exhibitors. Pre-registration suggested but is not required. For questions, visit the TAHA Facebook page.
Tuesday, Oct. 15:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic this week is “God the Father,” presented by John Moliski. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Oct. 16:
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
HEALTH FAIR, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Warren Center Active Living Center, located in Warren Center Community Building. Flu shots available and exhibitors from local agencies. For more information, call (570) 395-3108.
Thursday, Oct. 17:
AUTHOR PROGRAM, 6 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. Sheryl Robinson will be discussing her book, “From Maspeth to Sugar Creek: A Story of Two Families.” Free and open to the public.
