Thursday, Feb. 4:
FREE DRIVE-THROUGH COMMUNITY MEAL, 4:30 p.m. until gone (first come, first serve), Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Drive-through only. All are welcome. Meal includes baked ham, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetable and dessert.
Saturday, Feb. 6:
ONLINE PROGRAM OFFERING INFORMATION AND TIPS ON HEALTHY AGING, 6 p.m., via Zoom. “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research” will be presented by Bradford County Library and the Alzheimer’s Association. Designed for all ages; for anyone looking for information on ways to age well. No cost to attend, but registration is required. For more information, contact the Alzheimer’s Association at info@alz.org or call (800) 272-3900.
Monday, Feb. 8:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 12-5 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 207 S. Hopkins St., Sayre. For more information or to schedule a donation, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
Tuesday, Feb. 9:
FREE DRIVE-THROUGH COMMUNITY MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes homemade lasagna, tossed salad, garlic bread and dessert. Drive in South Elmer Avenue parking lot to the garage; stay in your car. All are welcome.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 207 S. Hopkins St., Sayre. For more information or to schedule a donation, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Music Room of the Epiphany School. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building. Topic is “Christian Morality,” presented by Kami Hoey, and “The 10 Commandments,” presented by Kami Hoey. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.
