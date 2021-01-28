Thursday, Jan. 28:
FREE DRIVE THROUGH TAKEOUT DINNER, 4-6 p.m. (or until gone), Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. Menu is goulash with mixed vegetables, roll and cookies for dessert. Takeout only; please stay in your car and meal will be brought to you. Dessert provided by Sayre Rotary Club, who will be assisting with handing out meals.
FACEBOOK LIVE VIRTUAL TOWN HALL MEETING, 6 p.m., for Waverly residents. Hosted on Tioga Opportunities, Inc., Facebook page (www.facebook.com/TiogaOpportunities). Residents and community leaders can share and discuss ideas, identify challenges they are facing and connect with others in the community. All residents invited to learn about and become involved in the next phases of the Tioga Tells project. For more information on Tioga Tells and view the Year One and COVID-19 Impact survey results, visit www.tiogaopp.org/news.
Tuesday, Feb. 2:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Music Room of the Epiphany School. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building. Topic is “Matrimony,” presented by Ralph and Carol Meyer, and “Holy Orders,” presented by Father Andrew. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.
Monday, Feb. 8:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 12-5 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 207 S. Hopkins St., Sayre. For more information or to schedule a donation, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
Tuesday, Feb. 9:
FREE DRIVE-THROUGH COMMUNITY MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes homemade lasagna, tossed salad, garlic bread and dessert. Drive in South Elmer Avenue parking lot to the garage; stay in your car. All are welcome.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 207 S. Hopkins St., Sayre. For more information or to schedule a donation, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Music Room of the Epiphany School. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building. Topic is “Christian Morality,” presented by Kami Hoey, and “The 10 Commandments,” presented by Kami Hoey. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.
Thursday, Feb. 11:
DRIVE-THROUGH FREE SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS DINNER, 5-6:30 p.m., Chemung Christian Fellowship, 726 Main St., Chemung.
Saturday, Feb. 13:
OUTDOOR GUIDED EDUCATIONAL EXPERIENCE, beginning at 1 p.m., Carantouan Greenway’s Wildwood Reserve, Town of Barton. Experience trees in their winter dress and examine their characteristics. Questions will be answered about the type of fruit or role they play in our local environment. For questions, contact Marty Barko at (607) 565-2636. Public welcome.
”LOVE” BIRD RIVER WALK, 10-11 A.M., 312 Marshland Road, Apalachin. Event held by Waterman Conservation Education Center. You and your special someone can go birding on the river’s edge. Masks and social distancing required. No RSVP needed. Free to public.
