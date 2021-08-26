Thursday, Aug. 26:
ATHENS SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square Park, downtown Athens. Music by “Double Take.” Free. Public invited. Bring your own lawn chair.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1-6 p.m., VFW Post No. 1536, 932 W. Lockhart St., Sayre. For information, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
DRIVE-THROUGH COMMUNITY SUPPER, 4 p.m. until gone, The Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. The meal will consist of Spanish rice, bread and dessert. Donations are greatly appreciated.
BARK IN THE PARK, 6:30 p.m., at Friends Pavilion (adjacent to the playground), Mt. Pisgah State Park, Troy. Join Mt. Pisgah State Park’s Naturalist and a Lyme Disease advocate to discuss topics on ticks and Lyme Disease and enjoy a walk with your canine best friend. The group will then walk the Oh! Susanna Trail. Pets must be on a leash.
TROY TOWN BAND CONCERT, 7 p.m., Davison Green, downtown Troy. Featuring patriotic and Americana favorites. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free and open to public. In event of rain, concert will be moved to Troy Sale Barn.
Friday, Aug. 27:
WILLIAM S. PIERCE MEMORIAL SAYRE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30 p.m., Howard Elmer Park bandstand, downtown Sayre. Music by “The Fire Within Jazz Sextet.” Free. Public invited. Bring your own lawn chair.
CHRISTIAN MUSIC BLOCK PARTY, 6-8 p.m., The Red Door, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Free event, featuring the band “Chronicles” and John Schweiger. Please bring your own lawn chair. Hosted by the Tioga County Open Door Mission and The Red Door.
Sept. 1-30:
STUFF THE BUS FOR CHOP (CHILD HUNGER OUTREACH PARTNERS), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, at the former TOPS Market, 448 N. Keystone Ave., Sayre. In memory of Jaymz Maurice Altieri (Sept. 23, 2005 – May 5, 2021). Fill the bus food drive; non-perishable food items can be donated. For more information, contact Bill Snyder III at (570) 497-7398 or Liz Terwilliger at (570) 731-0822.
Thursday, Sept. 2:
ATHENS SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square Park, downtown Athens. Music by “Duke of Earl” with Russ Keene. Free. Public invited. Bring your own lawn chair.
Saturday, Sept. 4:
LOCAL MYTHS AND LEGENDS CAMPFIRE PROGRAM, 7 p.m., Mt. Pisgah State Park, Troy. Come to hear local myths, legends and history of Mt. Pisgah. Marshmallows and sticks supplied at this free program. Please register by calling the park office at (570) 297-2734 or mtpisgahsp@pa.gov.
Tuesday, Sept. 7:
INTERESTED IN LEARNING MORE ABOUT THE ROMAN CATHOLIC FAITH? Epiphany Church will be offering classes to teach the basics of Roman Catholicism. No obligation or cost. Classes begin with informal session, “The Faith Journey,” at 6:30 p.m. in the Epiphany School Music Room. Assess is through the door at the back of the school. Ample parking in the back. Masks are appropriate for those who have not been vaccinated. For more information or to register for classes, contact John Schoonover at schoonoj@gmail.com.
Thursday, Sept. 9:
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open from 9-11 a.m. and 4-5:30 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Please note the hours of operation change. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. Please note: I.D. is required for all clients. Distribution will be from our large parking lot. Please don’t get out of your vehicle.
FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. The Valley Kiwanis will serve Sloppy Joes, macaroni salad, fruit cup and cookie. Distribution will be from our large parking lot. Please don’t get out of your vehicle.
ATHENS SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square Park, downtown Athens. Music by “Gypsies.” Free. Public invited. Bring your own lawn chair.
Saturday, Sept. 11:
6TH ANNUAL VALLEY WALK AGAINST SUICIDE, Riverfront Park, Sayre. Registration at 10 a.m. Walk begins at 11 a.m. Donations will be accepted and will help fund the event. Donations can also be mailed to Valley Suicide Prevention and Awareness, 1766 Elmira St., #204, Sayre, PA 18840.
RINGING OF THE CHURCH BELL TO HONOR THOSE LOST ON 9/11, Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. The church will open its doors beginning at 8:45 a.m. to ring the bell once for each person who lost their lives in terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Community members invited to join in and assist in ringing the bell. After ringing the bell, participants can proceed to the sanctuary for a time of remembrance and solitude or exit quietly. Masks must be worn by everyone on the church premises as a COVID-19 safety precaution.
NORTH ROME WESLEYAN CHURCH’S ANNUAL SPORTSMAN EXPO, across from Dollar General, Route 187, Rome (new location). Free admission, free dinner, free door prizes. All are welcome; open to the public. Sportsman show with vendors and exhibits from 12-5 p.m. Pig roast dinner at 5 p.m. Guest speaker at 6 p.m. is Duck Dynasty’s John Godwin, an avid hunter and fisherman. For more information, visit FB.com/NorthRomeSportsmanBanquet or call (570) 888-9900.
