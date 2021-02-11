Saturday, Feb. 13:
SWEET DAY FUNDRAISER, Rise and Shine Community Center, 411 S. Main St., Athens. Prepared plates with a mix of homemade and store-bought goodies will be available to go between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Plates can be ordered online via Eventbrite (www.eventbrite) with a keyword search of Sweet Day Fundraiser or via the Rise and Shine Community Center’s Facebook page. The price is $4 by Feb. 10 and $5 thereafter. Cash at the door will also be accepted. Quantities are limited; pre-ordering is recommended. The Center, which runs on donations, serves the Twin Tiers communities of New York and Pennsylvania, offering classes, lectures, meeting space and activities.
