Thursday, Oct. 10:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4:30-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. The Athens Rotary will serve meatball subs, chips, macaroni salad, dessert and beverages.
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY, 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St, Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. Registration and I.D. are required for all clients.
LAUGH ‘N CRAFT, 6-7 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. Come decorate mason jar with leaves (real or artificial) and enjoy glow of LED tealight candle. Fun, free activity. Spaces are limited; call the library at (570) 297-2436 to reserve a spot.
BARRIER BREAKERS TOASTMASTERS CLUB OPEN HOUSE MEETING, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization teaching public speaking and leadership skills. For more information, call Club President Elaine Walosin at (570) 358-3153 or VP Education Linda Lathrop at (570) 549-3870. Additional open house meetings on Oct. 24 and Nov. 14.
VOLUNTEER OPEN HOUSE, 4-6 p.m., The Rockwell Museum, 111 Cedar St., Corning. Open to people of all ages who have an interest in art, history or education to be a volunteer docent at the museum. Free event will include an introduction to the museum’s collections, refreshments and engaging gallery activities. For more information about this and other Rockwell events, visit https://rockwellmuseum.org/events/volunteer-open-house-2019/.
Friday, Oct. 11:
FLU SHOT CLINIC, 10 a.m.-noon, Bradford County Courthouse, Towanda. Provided by Bradford County Manor. For more information, call Bradford County Manor at (570) 297-4111.
Saturday, Oct. 12:
INDIE AUTHOR DAY CELEBRATION, 12-4:30 p.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Local authors will be on hand to answer questions and sign books, which will be available for sale.
FALL TRAIL CHALLENGE, held by the Troy Area Horsemen’s Association (TAHA), starting at 10 a.m. at Alparon Park (Troy Fairgrounds), Troy. In hand, youth, novice and open divisions. The event benefits the 4-H state horse show exhibitors. Pre-registration suggested but is not required. For questions, visit the TAHA Facebook page.
Saturday, Oct. 12 – Sunday, Oct. 13:
MOUNTAINEER SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT, Mountaineer Park, Monroeton. Games start at 8 a.m. both days.
Sunday, Oct. 13:
5TH ANNUAL REMEMBRANCE WALK, beginning at 2:30 p.m. in Patterson Auditorium on Guthrie Sayre Campus. Free and open to individuals and families who have experienced a loss of a child during pregnancy or shortly after birth. Event will include candle lighting, a walk and a rose ceremony. To register, visit www.Guthrie.org/RemembranceWalk or call (570) 887-5034.
Tuesday, Oct. 15:
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON SOCIETY MEETING/PROGRAM, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Meeting starts at 6 p.m. with covered dish supper; if attending, please bring dish to pass and own table service. Coffee, tea and desserts provided. Program at 7 p.m. with Jerry Acton, well-known photographer from Tioga County, N.Y., who will present a program on Chincoteague, Va. Public invited to this free program. For more information, contact Inga at (607) 425-7426.
LIVING ROSARY, 7 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, corner of Clark and Chemung streets, Waverly. Refreshments will follow in church hall. Public welcome and encouraged to join in this evening of prayer, reflection and fellowship. There is a full service elevator adjacent to west parking lot.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic this week is “God the Father,” presented by John Moliski. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Oct. 16:
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
AUTHOR READING, 6-7:30 p.m., Riverow Bokshop, 187 Front St., Owego. Owego resident Orville Wright Jr. will read from his humorous memoir, “Drifting in the Wake: The Unusual and Remarkable Life of Orville Wright Jr.” Free and open to public. For more information, call (607) 687-4094 or visit Facebook.
HEALTH FAIR, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Warren Center Active Living Center, located in Warren Center Community Building. Flu shots available and exhibitors from local agencies. For more information, call (570) 395-3108.
Thursday, Oct. 17:
AUTHOR PROGRAM, 6 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. Sheryl Robinson will be discussing her book, “From Maspeth to Sugar Creek: A Story of Two Families.” Free and open to the public.
Friday, Oct. 18:
WAVERLY HOMECOMING PARADE, 4 p.m., beginning at Waverly High School. Parade finishes at East Waverly Park.
”THE WAVERLY, SAYRE AND ATHENS TRACTION COMPANY: BRADFORD COUNTY’S ONLY TROLLEY SYSTEM,” 6 p.m., Bradford County Historical Society, 109 Pine St., Towanda. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. No admission charge, but donations are appreciated. To reserve a seat, call (570) 265-2240 or email info@bradfordhistory.com.
