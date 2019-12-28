Sunday, Dec. 29:
DAN EARL IN CONCERT, 5:30 p.m., Crossroads Family Ministries, Lockhart Street, Sayre. Good old gospel and country music. Free to the public.
Wednesday, Jan. 1:
FIRST DAY HIKE, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Two Rivers State Park, Banzhoff Road, Waverly. Free. Group will be hiking the Blue Trail, approximately 2 miles through the forest. Everyone who attends is entered to win a New York State Parks Empire Pass for the 2020 season and a First Day Hike giveaway. RSVP as “going” on Facebook. For questions, call (607) 732-6287 and leave message.
Friday, Jan. 3:
”LUMINOUS ARIAS,” a display of the recent work of Brian Keeler, opens from 5-8 p.m. at Tioga Arts Council, 170 Front St., Owego. Keeler, a renowned regional artist, will have an exhibit of landscapes, cityscapes and figurative work on display through Jan. 31. For more information, visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org.
Sunday, Jan. 5:
FIRST SUNDAYS PROGRAM, 1 p.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Local author Maggie Barnes will talk about her new book, “The Glory Hill Diaries,” and will have signed copies available for purchase. Refreshments will be served. Public welcome.
Monday, Jan. 6:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., The Salvation Army Church dining hall, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes beef stew over biscuit, salad, fruit, dessert and beverage. In event of inclement weather, check radio cancellations or The Salvation Army Facebook page.
Wednesday, Jan. 8:
CHE-HANNA ROCK AND MINERAL CLUB MEETING/PROGRAMS, 7 p.m., Sayre High School cafeteria. After the regular meeting, Inga will have a gem tree making session. Bring your own tools or supplies or use what is left in Inga’s tree-making box. No charge for supplies to make a small tree. Some tools available for use. For questions, call Inga at (607) 425-7426. If you have an item you would like to mount in a micro box, bring it along and enjoy mounting it and looking at it with a microscope. All are welcome.
Thursday, Jan. 9:
ARTIST TALK, 7 p.m., Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front St., Owego. Regional artist Brian Keeler will present a slide show on his work, which will focus on melding the artistic, environmental and historical. Talk is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.