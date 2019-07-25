Thursday, July 25:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-6 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. Taco salad and assorted desserts and beverages will be served.
ATHENS BUSINESS ASSOCIATION SUMMER CONCERTS, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square, downtown Athens. Music by “Double Take.” Free and open to the public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.
FARMERS’ MARKET COUPONS FOR OLDER ADULTS, 9-10 a.m., Spencer Food Cupboard, 70 N. Main St., Spencer. Coupons for area farmers’ markets available for those age 60 and older with qualifying income. Offered by Tioga Opportunities, Inc. For more information, call (607) 687-4120, ext. 324.
Friday, July 26:
WILLIAM S. PIERCE MEMORIAL SAYRE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Music by “Spexxx Band.” Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
Saturday, July 27:
FAMILY STORY TIME AND BLOCK PARTY, Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. Family story time for all ages at 10 a.m., followed by a block party.
SAYRE HISTORICAL SOCIETY GENEALOGY WORKSHOP, 1 p.m., the historical society’s museum on South Lehigh Avenue in Sayre. Joyce Tice, noted historian and founder of Tri Counties Genealogy, the online database, will be presenting. Free of charge and open to the public.
”FORAGING WITH MARK LOSINGER,” 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Carantouan Greenway Wildwood Nature Reserve, Shepard Road, Waverly. Sponsored by Sayre Public Library. Educational tour on techniques of sustainable harvest, identification and information on wild mushrooms, fruits, veggies and more. Participants will not be harvesting or eating wild edibles. For information and directions, call the library at (570) 888-2256.
BRADFORD COUNTY SUMMER PARKS SERIES EVENT, 4-10 p.m., Larnard-Hornbrook Park, 1241 Hornbrook Road, Towanda. Hosted by Endless Mountains Heritage Region. Free and family-friendly event. Kayaking demonstrations, music, wildlife exhibits, corn hole tournament, martial arts demonstration, displays and more. At 8:15 p.m., outdoor movie showing of “The Lorax.” Food available. Guests are invited to bring their own lawn chairs.
Sunday, July 28:
BEDROCK CRUISE-IN, New York/Pennsylvania State Line on Route 187, Windham. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Held rain or shine. Food, barbecue chicken, disc jockey, 50/50 raffle, vendors, kids games and more. Benefit Windham Township Volunteer Fire Co. Free admission to public.
Monday, July 29:
WAVERLY PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30-8 p.m., Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly (in event of rain, concert will be held at the Waverly Presbyterian Church hall, 459 Park Ave.; chairs will be provided in church hall. Music by “Boots.” Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chairs or blanket.
Monday, July 29 – Wednesday, July 31:
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL, 6:30-8 p.m. each night, Waverly First Baptist Church, 23 Tioga St., Waverly. This year’s theme is Lava Lava Island. Singing, crafts, stories, outside games and snacks. Children Pre-K (age 4) through 6th grade are invited. Pre-registration not required, but can be done by calling the church at (607) 565-9593 between 9 a.m.-noon.
Monday, July 29 – Friday, Aug. 2:
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL, 6-8 p.m. each night, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Theme will be “Giddy-up Junction.” Dress up like a cowboy for a week as you learn about Jesus. For ages 3 through those going into 6th grade.
Tuesday, July 30:
”PLANET WEIRD!,” 6-7:30 p.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Tim Holmes will talk about strange things in the sky.
BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 2-4 p.m., Ridgebury Community Hall, 13248 Berwick Turnpike, Bentley Creek.
FARMERS’ MARKET COUPONS FOR OLDER ADULTS, 12-1 p.m., Spencer-VanEtten Community and Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Coupons for area farmers’ markets available for those age 60 and older with qualifying income. Offered by Tioga Opportunities, Inc. For more information, call (607) 687-4120, ext. 324.
Wednesday, July 31:
WILLIAM S. PIERCE MEMORIAL SAYRE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Music by Bill Soprano and Brian Murphy. Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
”PETER AND THE WOLF” PERFORMANCE by a woodwind quintet from the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes, 6:30 p.m., Community Room of the Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Free and open to the public. Community event is part of the library’s Summer Reading Program. To accommodate as many children as possible in a limited space, advance registration is requested by calling the library at (607) 565-9341 or email at wavlib14892@yahoo.com.
FARMERS’ MARKET COUPONS FOR OLDER ADULTS, 3-4 p.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Coupons for area farmers’ markets available for those age 60 and older with qualifying income. Offered by Tioga Opportunities, Inc. For more information, call (607) 687-4120, ext. 324.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK, 7-9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. Music by “Next to Kin.” Free admission.
Thursday, Aug. 1:
ATHENS BUSINESS ASSOCIATION SUMMER CONCERTS, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square, downtown Athens. Music by “Kay Band.” Free and open to the public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
FARMERS’ MARKET COUPONS FOR OLDER ADULTS, 1-3 p.m., Tioga Opportunities, Inc., Nichols site, 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols. Coupons for area farmers’ markets available for those age 60 and older with qualifying income. Offered by Tioga Opportunities, Inc. For more information, call (607) 687-4120, ext. 324.
Saturday, Aug. 3:
GUTHRIE THIRD ANNUAL FOOD, FARM AND FAMILY FESTIVAL, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. To promote the awareness and importance of food, exercise and using healthy, natural products.
Monday, Aug. 5:
WAVERLY PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30-8 p.m., Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly (in event of rain, concert will be held at the Waverly Presbyterian Church hall, 459 Park Ave.; chairs will be provided in church hall. Music by “Magi” with Justin Bloss. Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chairs or blanket.
Tuesday, Aug. 6:
MAKE-UP KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION FOR ATHENS AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT. Please call (570) 888-7766, ext. 1260, for an appointment. Along with child to be registered, parents should bring child’s birth certificate, immunization records and two proof of residence.
Wednesday, Aug. 7:
WILLIAM S. PIERCE MEMORIAL SAYRE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Kids’ Night with “Doc Possum.” Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK, 7-9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. Music by “Basin Street Jazz Band.” Free admission.
Thursday, Aug. 8:
ATHENS BUSINESS ASSOCIATION SUMMER CONCERTS, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square, downtown Athens. Music by “MR2.” Free and open to the public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW VISIT, 6:30 p.m., Waverly Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly. Free and open to the public. Community event is part of the Waverly Free Library’s Summer Reading Program.
Saturday, Aug. 10:
BRADFORD COUNTY SUMMER PARKS SERIES EVENT, 1-6 p.m., Round Top Park, Athens Township. Hosted by Endless Mountains Heritage Region. Free and family-friendly event. Valley R/C model airplane show and demonstrations from 1-3 p.m., music, Ross Park Zoomobile from 2-5 p.m., corn hole tournament, guided hikes of Round Top trails and more. Food available. Guests are invited to bring their own lawn chairs.
Monday, Aug. 12:
WAVERLY PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30-8 p.m., Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly (in event of rain, concert will be held at the Waverly Presbyterian Church hall, 459 Park Ave.; chairs will be provided in church hall. Music by “Diana and the Crew.” Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chairs or blanket.
BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 12-5 p.m., Patterson Building at Robert Packer Hospital, 1 Guthrie Square, Sayre.
Tuesday, Aug. 13:
DAN THE SNAKE MAN VISIT, 6:30 p.m., Muldoon Park, Waverly. Free and open to the public. Community event is part of the library’s Summer Reading Program.
Wednesday, Aug. 14:
WILLIAM S. PIERCE MEMORIAL SAYRE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Music by “Diana and the Crew.” Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
Thursday, Aug. 15:
ATHENS BUSINESS ASSOCIATION SUMMER CONCERTS, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square, downtown Athens. Music by “Boots.” Free and open to the public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
Thursday, Aug. 15 – Saturday, Aug. 17:
TOWANDA BOROUGH RIVERFEST, Merrill Parkway, Towanda. Three-day carnival with food and crafts. Fireworks display on Aug. 17.
Friday, Aug. 16:
”UNUSUAL NEWS OF BRADFORD COUNTY, PART II,” 6 p.m., Bradford County Historical Society, 109 Pine St., Towanda. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. No admission charge, but donations are appreciated. To reserve a seat, call (570) 265-2240 or email info@bradfordhistory.com.
Monday, Aug. 19:
WAVERLY PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30-8 p.m., Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly (in event of rain, concert will be held at the Waverly Presbyterian Church hall, 459 Park Ave.; chairs will be provided in church hall. Music by “5 Man Trio.” Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chairs or blanket.
Wednesday, Aug. 21:
WILLIAM S. PIERCE MEMORIAL SAYRE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Music by The Kirby Band. Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
Thursday, Aug. 22:
ATHENS BUSINESS ASSOCIATION SUMMER CONCERTS, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square, downtown Athens. Music by “1 Better.” Free and open to the public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
Thursday, Aug. 29:
BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 1-6 p.m., Sayre VFW Post No. 1536, 932 W. Lockhart St., Sayre.
