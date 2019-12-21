Saturday, Dec. 21:
LONGEST NIGHT SERVICE, 4-5 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church of Athens and Sheshequin, 112 North St., Athens. Reflective and supportive space with music, poetry, silence and candlelight. Join us if you are feeling blue, feeling lonely, or simply want to set aside time in the busy holiday season for the quiet dark places in your own heart. All are welcome.
CHRISTMAS DESSERT THEATER PRODUCTION of “The Hope,” Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, 1/4 mile south of Springfield Road, on the Berwick Turnpike, outside East Smithfield. Shows at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Free event, but tickets are needed to attend. To reserve seats, call the church office at (570) 596-4003.
VISIT WITH SANTA/TOY GIVEAWAY, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Nichols American Legion Post No. 1624, 119 Dean St., Nichols. Brad and Jo Bartholomew have teamed up with Toys for Tots and Nichols American Legion to distribute toys to children of the area. Free hot chocolate, coffee and candy canes for all. Free event; please contact Brad at (607) 205-9746 or Nichols American Legion representative at (607) 699-7994 for a head count for the event.
Saturday, Dec. 21 – Sunday, Dec. 22:
SOUTH WAVERLY CHRISTMAS WALK, 5 p.m., in the park behind South Waverly Village Hall. Hosted by South Waverly Fire Department. Free and open to all Valley residents. Coffee and hot chocolate available.
Sunday, Dec. 22:
CHRISTMAS CANTATA, “THE FIRST NOEL,” 10 a.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens.
FESTIVAL OF LESSONS AND CAROLS, 8:30 a.m., Milan United Methodist Church. Scripture lessons that tell the Christmas story, followed by singing of familiar carols. Service ends with passing of the light candlelight service. Mark Lemmon will conduct the service. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.
CHRISTMAS CANDLELIGHT SERVICE, 7 p.m., Wilawana United Methodist Church, 1182 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Chuck Carver’s message will be “Off to Bethlehem We Go.” All are welcome.
Tuesday, Dec. 24:
CHRISTMAS EVE FESTIVAL OF NINE LESSONS AND CAROLS, 7 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly, celebrating the birth of our savior. The church’s Hand Bell Choir will play “Silent Night” to candlelight. All are welcome, come as you are.
CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICE OF LESSONS AND CAROLS, Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Special Christmas prelude begins at 5:15 p.m. with Jeanette Davis Ostrander at the organ and Bryan Carr as brass player. Candlelight service at 5:30 p.m. Chancel Choir will present the cantata, “How Great Our Joy.” Public invited.
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE OF CAROLS, CANDLES AND COMMUNION, 7 p.m., Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre. All are welcome to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. For more information, call (570) 888-2683.
CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICE, 3 p.m., First Church of God, 416 N. Keystone Ave., Sayre. All are welcome.
FAMILY CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICE, 4-5 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church of Athens and Sheshequin, 112 North St., Athens. All are welcome to this traditional candlelight service, which will share candlelighting rituals and stories and holiday music from the Jewish and Christian traditions. Gathering in social hall for cookies and fellowship to follow.
CHRISTMAS EVE CAROL SING, 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 701 W. Pine St., Athens. Singing of Christmas carols, accompanied by scripture readings. Children will be welcomed to the front of the church for a reading of the Christmas story. Last few carols will be sung by candlelight. All are welcome.
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES, Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. At 5 p.m., family friendly. At 6 p.m., quiet reflections and Communion. At 7 p.m., traditional candlelight.
CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICE, 6 p.m., Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre.
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE, 7 p.m. North Waverly Chapel, 40 State Route 34, Waverly.
CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICE, 5 p.m., Ulster United Methodist Church, Second Street, Ulster. All are welcome.
CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICE, 7:30 p.m., Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, 1/4 mile south of Springfield Road on the Berwick Turnpike, East Smithfield. Music, scripture readings and hope shared together as we celebrate the savior’s birth.
CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICE, 6 p.m., North Rome Wesleyan Church, 3374 North Rome Road, Rome. For more information, call (570) 247-7670 or visit the website at www.nrwc.org.
Thursday, Dec. 26:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.
Sunday, Jan. 5:
FIRST SUNDAYS PROGRAM, 1 p.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Local author Maggie Barnes will talk about her new book, “The Glory Hill Diaries,” and will have signed copies available for purchase. Refreshments will be served. Public welcome.
