Thursday, June 10:
“FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Please note: distribution will be from our large parking lot; please don’t get out of your vehicle.
TAKEOUT FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A delicious takeout only dinner of chicken and biscuit, vegetable, fresh fruit and cookie will be available from Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary. Pickup is from the parking lot; please stay in your vehicle.
ATHENS SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square Park, downtown Athens. Music by “Ain’t Misbehavin.’” Free. Public invited.
GRAY TREE FROGS PROGRAM, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Riverfront Park, Sayre (gather at the parking lot at the north edge of the park). Hosted by Rich Hanlon and Wild Neighbors Nature Connection. Participants will take a short walk into great amphibian habitat. Free. Find out more at www.wnnc.net.
Sunday, June 13:
FLAG DAY CEREMONY, 1 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Hosted by Sayre and Towanda Elks Lodges. Please bring your own lawn chair.
NATURE WRITING/SKETCHING, 8-9 a.m., Destiny Kinal Trail loop, just north of Riverfront Park, Sayre. Participants invited to walk the 1/4 mile trail and sketch or write about what inspires them along the path. Pencil and paper provided, or bring your own if you prefer. Gather at Riverfront Park near the boat launch. Led by nature guide Rich Hanlon. Find out more at www.wnnc.net.
Tuesday, June 15:
GRAB AND GO BAGS, 10:15-11:30 a.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly (after Storytime with Miss Becky). Family Resource Center will have Grab and Go bags for families and young children. Each bag contains a book, craft and activity.
Wednesday, June 16:
AUTHOR DISCUSSION, via Zoom, 6 p.m. Hosted by Bradford County Library. Local author Lori Duffy Foster will discuss her new novel, “A Dead Man’s Eyes.” The program is free and open to the public. Contact the library at (570) 297-2436 or bclibrary@bradfordco.org for Zoom information.
Thursday, June 17:
BUG HUNT, 6-7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Sayre, near the boat launch. Free. Nature guide Rich Hanlon will lead a 1/2 mile walk with bug stops along the way. Several kinds of nets will be used to get close-up looks at insects and bugs in the forest and in the river itself. For kids as well as lifelong bug enthusiasts. Find out more at www.wnnc.net.
ATHENS SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square Park, downtown Athens. Music by “5 Man Trio.’” Free. Public invited. Bring your own lawn chair.
Saturday, June 19:
“A RETURN TO SINGING” VALLEY CHORUS CONCERT, 6:30 p.m., Athens Area High School Stadium. A celebration of song, featuring the Valley Chorus and the high school choirs from Athens, Sayre and Waverly. Free and open to all. Donations will be accepted and will be split between all the performing choirs. With a sponsorship by Guthrie, the concert will also be livestreamed.
PICNIC IN THE PARK, 6-8 p.m., Hilltop Pavilion (next to the Nature Center), Mt. Pisgah State Park, Troy. Music by the McNett Country Band. Bring your own picnic dinner to eat while hearing a great performance and enjoying an evening outside. A $5 donation is requested per person. The Friends of Mt. Pisgah State Park will have s’mores and beverages available for purchase. For more information, visit the Friends of Mt. Pisgah Facebook page or call the park office at (570) 297-2734.
Sunday, June 20:
QUEST FOR THE GREEN DRAGON, 8-9 a.m., Riverfront Park, Sayre, near the boat launch. Event by Rich Hanlon and Wild Neighbors Nature Connection. Join Rich Hanlon for a one mile out-and-back walk along the north stretch of the Diahoga Trail, on a quest for the Green Dragon, a plant that resembles the wings of the mythical beast. Free. Find out more at www.wnnc.net.
Monday, June 21:
FREE FRESH PRODUCE POP-UP PANTRY, 2-4 p.m., Rise and Shine Community Center, 411 S. Main St., Athens.
WAVERLY PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30-8 p.m., Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly. Music by “Flashback.” In event of rain, Muldoon Park concerts will be held at Presbyterian Church hall, 459 Park Ave. (chairs provided in church hall). Free. Public welcome.
