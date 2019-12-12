Thursday, Dec. 12:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4:30-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Athens Health & Rehab will serve spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, garlic bread, dessert and beverage. All are welcome to attend.
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens and Sayre school districts. Registration and I.D. are required for all clients.
Friday, Dec. 13:
STORYTIME WITH SANTA, at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. story times at Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. All ages invited. Mellie the Therapy Dog will also be visiting. Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP) will have a pop-up food pantry this day between 10 a.m.-noon; no income guidelines, bring I.D. and boxes/bags for food.
TINSEL ‘N LIGHTS, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Muldoon Park, Waverly. Santa arrives at 5:30 p.m. Ice sculpting, live reindeer, horse and wagon rides, warming fires, visits with Santa and food and refreshments. Activities at the Waverly First Baptist Church. Free and open to the public.
LOVE LIGHT TREE CELEBRATION AND READING OF NAMES, 7 p.m., main lobby of Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital, Towanda. Hosted by the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Public invited. A light in memory or in honor of a loved one can be purchased in the hospital lobby.
Saturday, Dec. 14:
“CHRISTMAS IS FOR KIDS,” 9 a.m.-noon, in front of Sayre Theatre. Hosted by WATS-WAVR. Individuals, businesses, schools and community groups, and churches are invited to make monetary contributions or donations of unwrapped toys for the less fortunate girls and boys of the area.
VISIT FROM SANTA, 10-11:30 a.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Free and open to public. Santa will read holiday stories and listen to each’s child’s Christmas wishes. Parents can take photos of their child with Santa. Crafts, activities and light refreshments; each child will receive a book to take home.
STORYTIME AND BLOCK PARTY, 10 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. Open to all ages.
CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Vendors, homemade craft items and fresh baked goods.
FREE CHRISTMAS PARTY, 5 p.m., hosted by and held at Lockwood Volunteer Fire Co., Inc., 34 Main St., Lockwood. Open to everyone; no age limits. There will be hot dogs, chips, punch, cookies, beverages and snacks. Santa Claus will visit and bring a little something for each child. A movie, with popcorn supplied, is expected be shown.
HOLIDAY MAGIC IN NEWARK VALLEY, 4-8 p.m. Activities outside at the village green, at the Tappan Spaulding Library, and in the Noble Room of the Municipal Building in Newark Valley. Free community event. Food, music, decorated trees on the village green, gingerbread house display and library open house (free book for all visiting children). Santa Claus will visit. Live nativity. Presented by the Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce.
Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15:
SOUTH WAVERLY CHRISTMAS WALK, 5 p.m., in the park behind South Waverly Village Hall. Hosted by South Waverly Fire Department. Free and open to all Valley residents. Coffee and hot chocolate available. Christmas Walks planned on Fridays (except on Dec. 13), Saturdays and Sundays through Christmas.
Sunday, Dec. 15:
CHRISTMAS CANTATA, 3 p.m., Nichols United Methodist Church, 58 Main St., Nichols. Free. Light refreshments served.
LIVE NATIVITY, 4-6 p.m., Rome Fire Co. grounds, Rome. Join us as we portray the holy night of Jesus’ birth. Donations of hats, gloves and blankets will be accepted. Sponsored by the Rome Presbyterian, Rome United Methodist and North Orwell Union churches. Free and open to all. Donations will be accepted for hats, gloves and blankets to help those in need.
INSPIRATIONAL PROGRAM, 11 a.m. service at Windham Center Community Church, off Highway 187, just south of Cotton Hollow Road, 35 Church Lane, Rome. Local author and speaker Brad Cummings will ask the question, “Does God Exist?” and give a response to skeptics and seekers. Dish-to-pass meal to follow the service, and an opportunity to meet the author.
Monday, Dec. 16:
HOLIDAY PARTY, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Sayre Health Care Center, 151 Keefer Lane, Sayre. Hosted by Family Resource Centers of Tioga County, N.Y., and Sayre Health Care Center. For young children and their parents. Games, crafts, snacks and a special visitor. Please RSVP by calling (607) 687-4020.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 12-5 p.m., Patterson Building of Robert Packer Hospital, 1 Guthrie Square, Sayre.
Tuesday, Dec. 17:
HOLIDAY STORY TIME WITH SANTA, 6-7:15 p.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Craft, songs and stories.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Patterson Building of Robert Packer Hospital, 1 Guthrie Square, Sayre.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 1-6 p.m., Crossroads Family Ministries, 200 W. Lockhart St., Sayre.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “Mary, Our Blessed Mother,” presented by Maureen Wright. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Dec. 18:
MUSICAL PERFORMANCE FOR SENIORS, 11 a.m., Warren Center Active Living Center, located in Warren Center Community Building. Singer Dan Earl will give a musical performance. Lunch will be served following the program, featuring minestrone soup, Greek salad with chicken, tropical fruit and pasta salad. For more information or to make reservations for lunch, call (570) 395-3108.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
Thursday, Dec. 19:
COMMUNITY BLUE CHRISTMAS SERVICE, 7 p.m., Sayre Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre. Service is for those who struggle with the loss of loved ones during the holiday season. Other Valley churches will be part of this service. All are welcome. For more information, call (570) 888-2683.
Friday, Dec. 20 – Saturday, Dec. 21:
CHRISTMAS DESSERT THEATER PRODUCTION of “The Hope,” on these two dates at Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, 1/4 mile south of Springfield Road, on the Berwick Turnpike, outside East Smithfield. Free event, but tickets are needed to attend. To reserve seats, call the church office at (570) 596-4003. Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 21 at 4:30 and 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20 – Sunday, Dec. 22:
SOUTH WAVERLY CHRISTMAS WALK, 5 p.m., in the park behind South Waverly Village Hall. Hosted by South Waverly Fire Department. Free and open to all Valley residents. Coffee and hot chocolate available. Christmas Walks planned on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Christmas.
Tuesday, Dec. 24:
CHRISTMAS EVE FESTIVAL OF NINE LESSONS AND CAROLS, 7 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly, celebrating the birth of our savior. The church’s Hand Bell Choir will also be playing. All are welcome, come as you are.
CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICE OF LESSONS AND CAROLS, Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Special music with brass begins at 5:15 p.m. Candlelight service at 5:30 p.m. Chancel Choir will present the cantata, “How Great Our Joy.”
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE OF CAROLS, CANDLES AND COMMUNION, 7 p.m., Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre. All are welcome to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. For more information, call (570) 888-2683.
