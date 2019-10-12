Saturday, Oct. 12:
INDIE AUTHOR DAY CELEBRATION, 12-4:30 p.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Local authors will be on hand to answer questions and sign books, which will be available for sale.
FALL TRAIL CHALLENGE, held by the Troy Area Horsemen’s Association (TAHA), starting at 10 a.m. at Alparon Park (Troy Fairgrounds), Troy. In hand, youth, novice and open divisions. The event benefits the 4-H state horse show exhibitors. Pre-registration suggested but is not required. For questions, visit the TAHA Facebook page.
HUGE YARD SALE will be held today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 100 Route 17C in Waverly. The sale will feature antiques, collectibles, jewelry and much more. Proceeds will benefit the Veterans Hospital in Bath.
Saturday, Oct. 12 – Sunday, Oct. 13:
MOUNTAINEER SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT, Mountaineer Park, Monroeton. Games start at 8 a.m. both days.
Sunday, Oct. 13:
5TH ANNUAL REMEMBRANCE WALK, beginning at 2:30 p.m. in Patterson Auditorium on Guthrie Sayre Campus. Free and open to individuals and families who have experienced a loss of a child during pregnancy or shortly after birth. Event will include candle lighting, a walk and a rose ceremony. To register, visit www.Guthrie.org/RemembranceWalk or call (570) 887-5034.
Tuesday, Oct. 15:
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON SOCIETY MEETING/PROGRAM, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Meeting starts at 6 p.m. with covered dish supper; if attending, please bring dish to pass and own table service. Coffee, tea and desserts provided. Program at 7 p.m. with Jerry Acton, well-known photographer from Tioga County, N.Y., who will present a program on Chincoteague, Va. Public invited to this free program. For more information, contact Inga at (607) 425-7426.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic this week is “God the Father,” presented by John Moliski. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Oct. 16:
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
AUTHOR READING, 6-7:30 p.m., Riverow Bookshop, 187 Front St., Owego. Owego resident Orville Wright Jr. will read from his humorous memoir, “Drifting in the Wake: The Unusual and Remarkable Life of Orville Wright Jr.” Free and open to public. For more information, call (607) 687-4094 or visit Facebook.
HEALTH FAIR, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Warren Center Active Living Center, located in Warren Center Community Building. Flu shots available and exhibitors from local agencies. For more information, call (570) 395-3108.
Thursday, Oct. 17:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4:30-5:30 p.m., St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly. Meal includes beef stroganoff, green beans, corn, salad, rolls and dessert. Hosted by North Barton Grange. Guests enter from Clark Street or the elevator located adjacent to the west parking lot.
AUTHOR PROGRAM, 6 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. Sheryl Robinson will be discussing her book, “From Maspeth to Sugar Creek: A Story of Two Families.” Free and open to the public.
Friday, Oct. 18:
”THE WAVERLY, SAYRE AND ATHENS TRACTION COMPANY: BRADFORD COUNTY’S ONLY TROLLEY SYSTEM,” 6 p.m., Bradford County Historical Society, 109 Pine St., Towanda. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. No admission charge, but donations are appreciated. To reserve a seat, call (570) 265-2240 or email info@bradfordhistory.com.
Friday, Oct. 18 – Saturday, Oct. 19:
HUGE FAMILY CLOTHING AND HOUSEHOLD ITEMS GIVEAWAY, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. both days, Independent Baptist Church of Towanda, 109 Cherry St. Clothing, outerwear and shoes for all ages and sizes. Household items and toys. Help yourself; all items are free. Bring bags and boxes.
Saturday, Oct. 19:
DRIVE THROUGH FLU VACCINATION CLINIC, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Lynch-Bustin Elementary School, Athens. Free; flu vaccine provided by Robert Packer Hospital. Child passenger safety seat inspections conducted by Sayre Police Department.
GUTHRIE LADIES DAY OUT, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Guthrie Clinic atrium, Sayre. Celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a free, fun day of local vendors, Guthrie services, refreshments and prizes. No cost to attend. Flu shots are free to the first 50 people. For more information or questions, call (570) 887-5148.
WRITING WORKSHOP/POETRY READING, 12-4:30 p.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. With poet Craig Czury. All are welcome; no experience required. Writing workshop at noon and poetry reading at 3:30 p.m. Both are free and open to the public. Those interested in attending are asked to call the library at (607) 565-9341.
OLDROYD ALL-STAR BRASS ENSEMBLE CONCERT, 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Troy. Brass players coming from all over the Northeast, including Boston, Buffalo, Ithaca, Cincinnati and Washington, D.C. Sacred and orchestral music, as well as original works for brass. Free and open to the public.
Sunday, Oct. 20:
WHITE MASS, 11 a.m., Church of the Epiphany, Sayre. Public welcome to attend to help honor health care personnel in our area. A light reception will follow in the church hall. Doctors, nurses, medical students, technicians, administrators, EMTs, all other healthcare personnel, police, firefighters and first responders are invited to attend.
HEIFER HIKE, beginning at 1 p.m. Starts at Valley United Presbyterian Church parking lot, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Walk around the Village of Waverly via Chemung, Cayuta and Broad streets (approximately 2.5 miles), ending back at the church. Refreshments to follow. Benefit Heifer Int. mission to end poverty and world hunger.
Tuesday, Oct. 22:
KIDS’ CRAFTS: HALLOWEEN CRAFTS, 3-4:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. For all ages.
OPEN HOUSE, 4-7 p.m., for Practical Nursing Program at Northern Tier Career Center, Towanda. Learn about program and tour the facility. For more information, call (570) 265-8113 or email tmathers@ntccschool.org.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic this week is “Holy Spirit,” presented by Maureen Wright and Kamie Hoey. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
