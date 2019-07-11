Thursday, July 11:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4:30-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Meal includes hot dog, baked beans, chips, fresh veggies, dessert and beverage. Hosted by Athens United Methodist Women.
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. and registration are required during pantry hours for all clients.
ATHENS BUSINESS ASSOCIATION SUMMER CONCERTS, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square, downtown Athens. Music by Don Streeter. Free and open to the public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
Friday, July 12:
NERF WARS, 6-7 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. Run the library stacks with Nerf guns during an after-hours “capture the flag” style game. Bring your own Nerf guns and ammunition. For ages 12 and up. Participants under age 18 must wear safety glasses. Free and open to the public. For more information, contact Rebecca Troup-Hodgdon at (570) 297-2436 or at trouphodgdonr@bradfordco.org.
Friday, July 12 – Saturday, July 13:
”WHEN THE KINGDOM COMES” EVENT, 7 p.m. both nights at the tent at Riverfront Park in Sayre. Hosted by Valley Cities Church of Christ in Sayre. All are welcome. There is no charge and no collection will be taken. Call (607) 280-1732 for more information.
Saturday, July 13:
HUGE RUMMAGE SALE, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Smithboro United Methodist Church, Church Street, Smithboro, N.Y. Kids’ clothes, home decor and great bargains.
BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Patterson Building of Robert Packer Hospital, 1 Guthrie Square, Sayre.
Sunday, July 14:
SPECIAL SERMON by Jim and Alice Vanderhoof, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., First Church of God, 416 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre. The Vanderhoofs are retired from overseas missions service, still training and inspiring new leaders for the missions field. All are welcome.
EN PLEIN AIR ART SHOW AND SALE, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Draper Park, Front Street, Owego. Park will be turned into an outdoor art gallery. Held rain or shine. For more information, visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org.
Monday, July 15:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., The Salvation Army Church dining hall, Elmer Avenue, Sayre. Meal includes hamburger on roll, pasta alfredo, vegetable, fruit, dessert and beverage.
WAVERLY PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30-8 p.m., Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly (in event of rain, concert will be held at the Waverly Presbyterian Church hall, 459 Park Ave.; chairs will be provided in church hall. Music by “Junction Run.” Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chairs or blanket.
BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 3-7 p.m., Elderwood, 37 N. Chemung St., Waverly.
Monday, July 15 – Thursday, July 18:
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL, Church of the Redeemer, 201 N. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. Each night from 6-8 p.m. Kids will have a hands-on experience with Bible lessons, science experiments, games, snacks and fun. For information and pre-registration, call the church office at (570) 888-2270 or (570) 888-1850. On July 15, registration begins at 5:30 p.m. for those who have not pre-registered.
Tuesday, July 16:
BIRD WALK AND PICNIC with the Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society, at Round Top Park, Athens Township. Free and open to the public. Bird walk starts at 5 p.m. at Pavilion No. 9 (lower part of the park); please dress for weather and be aware of insects that might bite. At 6 p.m., picnic at the pavilion; if attending, please bring a dish to pass and own beverage and table service. After the meal, some of the members will stay at the pavilion and enjoy the view of the Valley and birds.
Wednesday, July 17:
WILLIAM S. PIERCE MEMORIAL SAYRE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Music by “Double Take.” Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
THE NEEDHAMS CONCERT, 7 p.m., Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre. A free-will offering will be taken to support the ministry of The Needhams. Call (570) 888-2683 for more information.
ITHACA PHYSICS BUS VISIT, 3-6 p.m., Muldoon Park, Waverly. Free and open to the public. Community event is part of the Waverly Free Library’s Summer Reading Program.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK, 7-9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. Music by “The Jazz Happens Band.” Free admission.
Thursday, July 18:
ATHENS BUSINESS ASSOCIATION SUMMER CONCERTS, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square, downtown Athens. Music by “Gypsies.” Free and open to the public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
Friday, July 19:
”WELCOME THE BOYS HOME: A CONCERT OF WORLD WAR I MUSIC,” 6 p.m., Bradford County Historical Society, 109 Pine St., Towanda. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. No admission charge, but donations are appreciated. To reserve a seat, call (570) 265-2240 or email info@bradfordhistory.com.
Friday, July 19 – Saturday, July 20:
ATHENS STREET FAIR, downtown Athens. July 19 from 12-8 p.m. and July 20 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Saturday, July 20:
”NASA 50 YEARS OLD – A CONNECTION WITH TIOGA COUNTY” EXHIBIT OPENS, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tioga County Historical Museum, 110 Front St., Owego. A look back to NASA’s beginnings through sights, sounds, photos and exhibits of equipment made in Tioga County that went to the moon and back. Free, but donations are accepted. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, visit www.tiogahistory.org.
Sunday, July 21:
SUNDAES AT THE FARM, noon-3 p.m., Stronghaven Farm, 2559 Route 17C, Barton. Free ice cream, animal visits and farm tours, kids’ activities, food, live music and more. Free admission. Limited handicapped accessibility. Wear farm-friendly shoes.
Monday, July 22:
WAVERLY PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30-8 p.m., Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly (in event of rain, concert will be held at the Waverly Presbyterian Church hall, 459 Park Ave.; chairs will be provided in church hall. Music by “Spexxx Band.” Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chairs or blanket.
BUBBLES, BALLS AND CHALK, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Muldoon Park, Waverly. Families with young children can enjoy playtime in the park with Waverly Family Resource Center. In event of rain, the event will be held at Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, 135 Chemung St., Waverly.
Wednesday, July 24:
WILLIAM S. PIERCE MEMORIAL SAYRE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Music by “The Stoutmen.” Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
MORELAND THE MAGICIAN PROGRAM, 6:30 p.m., Waverly Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly. Free and open to the public. Community event is part of the Waverly Free Library’s Summer Reading Program.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK, 7-9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. Music by Mike Davis and “The Laughing Buddha Episodes.” Free admission.
Thursday, July 25:
ATHENS BUSINESS ASSOCIATION SUMMER CONCERTS, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square, downtown Athens. Music by “Double Take.” Free and open to the public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.
Friday, July 26:
WILLIAM S. PIERCE MEMORIAL SAYRE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Music by “Spexxx Band.” Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
Saturday, July 27:
MO SONGS FOR KERRY EVENT, 2-9 p.m., Sayre VFW Post No. 1536, Lockhart Street, Sayre. Li Fraumeni Syndrome fundraiser. For more information, find the event on Facebook.
Sunday, July 28:
BEDROCK CRUISE-IN, New York/Pennsylvania State Line on Route 187, Windham. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Held rain or shine. Food, barbecue chicken, disc jockey, 50/50 raffle, vendors, kids games and more. Benefit Windham Township Volunteer Fire Co. Free to public.
Monday, July 29:
WAVERLY PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30-8 p.m., Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly (in event of rain, concert will be held at the Waverly Presbyterian Church hall, 459 Park Ave.; chairs will be provided in church hall. Music by “Boots.” Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chairs or blanket.
Monday, July 29 – Friday, Aug. 2:
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL, 6-8 p.m. each night, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Theme will be “Giddy-up Junction.”
Tuesday, July 30:
BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 2-4 p.m., Ridgebury Community Hall, 13248 Berwick Turnpike, Bentley Creek.
Wednesday, July 31:
WILLIAM S. PIERCE MEMORIAL SAYRE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Music by Bill Soprano and Brian Murphy. Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
”PETER AND THE WOLF” PERFORMANCE by a woodwind quintet from the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes, 6:30 p.m., Community Room of the Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Free and open to the public. Community event is part of the library’s Summer Reading Program.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK, 7-9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. Music by “Next to Kin.” Free admission.
Thursday, Aug. 1:
ATHENS BUSINESS ASSOCIATION SUMMER CONCERTS, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square, downtown Athens. Music by “Kay Band.” Free and open to the public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
Monday, Aug. 5:
WAVERLY PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30-8 p.m., Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly (in event of rain, concert will be held at the Waverly Presbyterian Church hall, 459 Park Ave.; chairs will be provided in church hall. Music by “Magi” with Justin Bloss. Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chairs or blanket.
Wednesday, Aug. 7:
WILLIAM S. PIERCE MEMORIAL SAYRE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Kids’ Night with “Doc Possum.” Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK, 7-9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. Music by “Basin Street Jazz Band.” Free admission.
Thursday, Aug. 8:
ATHENS BUSINESS ASSOCIATION SUMMER CONCERTS, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square, downtown Athens. Music by “MR2.” Free and open to the public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW VISIT, 6:30 p.m., Waverly Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly. Free and open to the public. Community event is part of the Waverly Free Library’s Summer Reading Program.
Monday, Aug. 12:
WAVERLY PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30-8 p.m., Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly (in event of rain, concert will be held at the Waverly Presbyterian Church hall, 459 Park Ave.; chairs will be provided in church hall. Music by “Diana and the Crew.” Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chairs or blanket.
BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 12-5 p.m., Patterson Building at Robert Packer Hospital, 1 Guthrie Square, Sayre.
Tuesday, Aug. 13:
DAN THE SNAKE MAN VISIT, 6:30 p.m., Muldoon Park, Waverly. Free and open to the public. Community event is part of the library’s Summer Reading Program.
Wednesday, Aug. 14:
WILLIAM S. PIERCE MEMORIAL SAYRE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Music by “Diana and the Crew.” Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
Thursday, Aug. 15:
ATHENS BUSINESS ASSOCIATION SUMMER CONCERTS, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square, downtown Athens. Music by “Boots.” Free and open to the public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
Thursday, Aug. 15 – Saturday, Aug. 17:
TOWANDA BOROUGH RIVERFEST, Merrill Parkway, Towanda. Three-day carnival with food and crafts. Fireworks display on Aug. 17.
Friday, Aug. 16:
”UNUSUAL NEWS OF BRADFORD COUNTY, PART II,” 6 p.m., Bradford County Historical Society, 109 Pine St., Towanda. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. No admission charge, but donations are appreciated. To reserve a seat, call (570) 265-2240 or email info@bradfordhistory.com.
Thursday, Aug. 29:
BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 1-6 p.m., Sayre VFW Post No. 1536, 932 W. Lockhart St., Sayre.
