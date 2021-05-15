Saturday, May 15:
MOTHER’S DAY WILDFLOWER WALK, 10 a.m., Mt. Pisgah State Park, Troy. Join the park naturalist for a walk on the trails; see unique forest flowers only seen this time of year. Program is geared to adults, but families with children are welcome. Masks required for all participants. Please wear appropriate footwear. Registration is required; call (570) 297-2734.
Sunday, May 16:
SIGHTS AND SOUNDS OF SONGBIRD MIGRANTS, 8-9 a.m., Round Top Park, Athens Township. Meet at Round Top Park at parking lot nearest upper vista. Get to know names and personalities of birds that saturate forests with song. Event by Rich Hanlon and Wild Neighbors Nature Connection.
Monday, May 17:
FREE COMMUNITY TAKEOUT DINNER, 4-5 p.m., The Salvation Army Church, 314 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Menu is chicken and biscuit, vegetable, cranberry sauce, fruit, dessert and beverage. Those wishing a meal for family members not present should come at 4:45 p.m. A small amount of grocery items will be available.
Tuesday, May 18:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1-6 p.m., Chemung Christian Fellowship, 726 Main St., Chemung. For information, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
Tuesday, May 18 – Sunday, May 23:
COMMUNITY BUILD FOR VALLEY PLAYLAND. Friends of Valley Playland is in need of help for the build date. Ways that help is needed for this community project are: volunteers – (three shifts each for six days), both skilled and unskilled, email politilinda@gmail.com; funding – email loriallenunger@gmail.com for information or to make a contribution; and tools for workers – email gvergason@vergason.com (tools will be stored in a secure area, marked with your name and returned in as good or better condition). For questions, email any of the above or call (717) 433-0439. Look for Friends of Valley Playland on Facebook.
Wednesday, May 19:
LIVING ROSARY AND MAY CROWNING OF MARY, 7 p.m., St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, there will not be a social gathering following the rosary, but the public is invited to attend the recitation of the rosary and the May crowning of Mary. The church has a full service elevator located adjacent to the west parking lot.
Thursday, May 20:
FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY MEAL, from 4:30 p.m., as available, served from St. James Catholic Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly. Guests should enter from Chemung Street and follow the signs; the meal will be takeout only from the white garage behind the church. Menu is chicken/biscuits, mashed potatoes, vegetable and dessert.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. For information, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
”A HISTORY OF HATE GROUPS IN PENNSYLVANIA” PROGRAM, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom. Hosted by Spalding Memorial Library in Athens. With Dr. Philip Jenkins, a distinguished professor of history at Baylor University. For more information, please contact director@spaldinglibrary.org.
”POWERFUL TOOLS FOR CAREGIVERS” PROGRAM, offered by Tioga Opportunities, Inc. Virtual class which lasts for six weeks; learn skills to take care of yourself while caring for someone else. Class meets virtually from 5:30-7 p.m. each Thursday through June 24. No cost to attend; participants receive the course book for free. Spots are limited; call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331, to reserve a space.
Saturday, May 22:
ANNUAL MEETING OF SOUTH LITCHFIELD (BUMPVILLE) CEMETERY ASSOCIATION, at the cemetery. Cleanup bee starting at 9 a.m., with meeting to follow at noon. In event of inclement weather, the meeting will be held in Rodney Arnold’s garage. All interested are encouraged to attend.
Sunday, May 23:
”TALKING TURKEY” PROGRAM, 1 p.m., Mt. Pisgah State Park, Troy. Learn about the biology, habitat and conservation efforts of the wild turkey. Masks and pre-registration are required for this free program. Please register by calling the park office at (570) 297-2734. Participation is limited.
