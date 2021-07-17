Saturday, July 17:
SATURDAY STORYTIME AND BLOCK PARTY, 10 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, Athens. There will be stories, songs, crafts, block building and a visit from Mellie the Therapy Dog. Families invited.
”THE TRAVELING TALLEYS” CONCERT, 7 p.m., Waverly First Baptist Church, 23 Tioga St., Waverly. All are welcome to attend.
FAMILY FISHING PROGRAM, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Stephen Foster Lake at Mt. Pisgah State Park, Troy. Learn about angling equipment, safety, water quality, casting, knots and fish. All materials provided by PA Fish and Boat Commission. All ages welcome to attend this free event. For more information or to register for this program, contact mtpisgahsp@pa.gov or call (570) 297-2734.
SUMMER FUN DRIVE-THROUGH PARTY, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., A New Hope Center, 20 Church St., Owego. Free hot dog or veggie dog meal. Drive through and have fun. All are welcome.
Sunday, July 18:
”THE TRAVELING TALLEYS” CONCERT, 11 a.m., Waverly First Baptist Church, 23 Tioga St., Waverly. A time of refreshments will be held at 10:30 a.m., prior to the concert. All are welcome to attend.
”HUNTERS OF THE ANIMAL KINGDOM: SPIDERS,” 8 a.m., Riverfront Park, Sayre. Free. Join nature guide Rich Hanlon for a close look into the lives of spiders and hunting strategies employed by them. Gather near the boat launch.
MOTH MANIA, 8:30 p.m., parking lot of Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Free. Join nature guides Monika Wood and Rich Hanlon for an event that will reveal the world of moths. Bring a flashlight for easier viewing of moths and other nocturnal insects. Program is structured for children and families, but anyone interested in moths is welcome.
DAM WALK, 6 p.m., Carantouan Greenway’s Wildwood Reserve in the Town of Barton. The Carantouan Greenway will talk about its history and examine plants growing on it. Learn how to tell a sedge from a rush and compare common to swam milkweed. Directions are on Greenway’s web page. For questions, call (607) 565-2636.
Monday, July 19:
FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY DINNER, 4-5 p.m., The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Takeout only. Menu is pulled pork on roll, pasta salad, tapioca salad, fruit, dessert and beverage. Those wishing meals for people not in attendance may come at 4:45 p.m. A small quantity of food will be available.
WAVERLY PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30-8 p.m., Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly. Music by Joe Tracy. In event of rain, Muldoon Park concerts will be held at Presbyterian Church hall, 459 Park Ave. (chairs provided in church hall). Free. Public welcome.
Tuesday, July 20:
GRAB AND GO BAGS, 10:15-11:30 a.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly (after Storytime with Miss Becky). Family Resource Center will have Grab and Go bags for families and young children. Each bag contains a book, craft and activity.
Wednesday, July 21:
FAMILY FUN NIGHT, 6-7:30 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 207 S. Hopkins St., Sayre (enter from Chemung Street, across from Family Dollar store). Fun for the whole family. Outdoor games and crafts with a water theme. Shorts and flip flops or water shoes recommended. Rain date is Thursday, July 22 from 6-7:30 p.m. Call (570) 888-2412 with questions. No registration necessary.
WILLIAM S. PIERCE MEMORIAL SAYRE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30 p.m., Howard Elmer Park bandstand, downtown Sayre. Music by “Flashback.” Free. Public invited. Bring your own lawn chair.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK, 7-9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. Music by the “Simmerin’ Stew.” Free admission. To assure the safety of attendees, CDC recommendations will be observed. In event of inclement weather, concerts will move to Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego.
FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER BLUEBERRY PICKING, 10-11 a.m., Terry’s Berry, 284 Church St., Barton. Family Resource Center in Tioga County program for young children. Find FRC information online at tioga.cce.cornell.edu or facebook.com/FRCTioga.
