Saturday, Feb. 6:
ONLINE PROGRAM OFFERING INFORMATION AND TIPS ON HEALTHY AGING, noon, via Zoom. “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research” will be presented by Bradford County Library and the Alzheimer’s Association. Designed for all ages; for anyone looking for information on ways to age well. No cost to attend, but registration is required. For more information, contact the Alzheimer’s Association at info@alz.org or call (800) 272-3900.
Monday, Feb. 8:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 12-5 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 207 S. Hopkins St., Sayre. For more information or to schedule a donation, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
GRAB & GO BAGS, distributed 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The Family Resource Center will be outside of the Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly, with Grab & Go bags for families and young children. Each bag contains a book, craft and activity. Held rain or shine.
Tuesday, Feb. 9:
FREE DRIVE-THROUGH COMMUNITY MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes homemade lasagna, tossed salad, garlic bread and dessert. Drive in South Elmer Avenue parking lot to the garage; stay in your car. All are welcome.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 207 S. Hopkins St., Sayre. For more information or to schedule a donation, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Music Room of the Epiphany School. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building. Topic is “Christian Morality,” presented by Kami Hoey, and “The 10 Commandments,” presented by Kami Hoey. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.
Thursday, Feb. 11:
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Distribution will be from our large parking lot. Please don’t get out of your vehicle.
FREE TAKEOUT FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held from 4-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A delicious takeout only dinner of meatloaf, macaroni and cheese, vegetable and dessert will be available. Pickup is from the parking lot; please stay in your vehicle.
DRIVE-THROUGH FREE SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS DINNER, 5-6:30 p.m., Chemung Christian Fellowship, 726 Main St., Chemung.
VIRTUAL PARENT TALK TIME, 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m., online. Presented by Tioga County Family Resource Centers. Designed for parents and caregivers of children ages birth-5. Topic is “Planning a Budget.” Email Joan at jes49@cornell.edu for the link to join.
Saturday, Feb. 13:
OUTDOOR GUIDED EDUCATIONAL EXPERIENCE, beginning at 1 p.m., Carantouan Greenway’s Wildwood Reserve, Town of Barton. Experience trees in their winter dress and examine their characteristics. Questions will be answered about the type of fruit or role they play in our local environment. For questions, contact Marty Borko at (607) 565-2636. Public welcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.