Saturday, Dec. 7 and Monday, Dec. 9:
BRADFORD COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY ANNUAL BOOK SALE, Bradford County Historical Society, 109 Pine St., Towanda. Rescheduled from Dec. 1 and Dec. 2. Dec. 7 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and Dec. 9 from 4-6 p.m. Local history books will be available for purchase.
Sunday, Dec. 8:
VALLEY CHORUS CONCERT, “STARS I SHALL FIND,” 3 p.m., Waverly High School auditorium. Advance sale tickets are $5; tickets at the door are $10. Children age 12 and under admitted free if accompanied by adult. Please bring a nonperishable item to donate to the food pantry. Tickets available from Valley Chorus members or at: Waverly – Jolly Farmer and Jayne’s Flowers & Gifts; Athens – Yale’s Music Shop; Sayre – Carl’s Newsstand and Plants ‘N Things.
LITCHFIELD FIRE CO. BREAKFAST, 7-10 a.m., Litchfield Fire Co. Station, 1391 Hill Road, Litchfield.
Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14:
CHRISTMAS HOMEMADE CANDY, WHITE ELEPHANT AND BAKE SALE, First Church of God, 416 N. Keystone Ave., Sayre. Dec. 13 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Dec. 14 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
