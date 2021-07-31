Saturday, July 31:

HOLIDAY DECORATION SALE, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Wide variety of new and gently used decor for all holidays. Tickets are also available to purchase for a raffle for a snowman-themed wall quilt.

Friday, Aug. 6 – Sunday, Aug. 8 and Friday, Aug. 13 – Sunday, Aug. 15:

“NOISES OFF,” presented by the Winding River Players, at Sayre Area High School, 331 W. Lockhart St., Sayre. Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. For reservations, call (607) 873-2920 or visit Facebook @WindingRiverPlayers for online ticket sales (online processing fees apply).

Friday, Aug. 6:

SAYRE FARMERS MARKET, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Each Friday through Sept. 17. For more information, contact the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce at (607) 249-6192 or email gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com.

Saturday, Aug. 7:

THIRD ANNUAL ANTIQUE APPRAISAL DAY AND TRUNK AUCTION, Sayre Historical Society Museum, South Lehigh Avenue, downtown Sayre. Registration for appraisals starts at 9:30 a.m. Appraisals at 10 a.m.; trunk and treasure auction to follow. Visit sayrehistoricalsociety.org to register or for more information.

