Saturday, July 10:
ORNAMENTAL TREE AND SHRUB PRUNING PROGRAM, 9 a.m., Mt. Pisgah State Park, Troy. Participants will see a pruning demonstration and learn about pruning. For more information or to register for this free program, contact the park at mtpisgahsp@pa.gov or (570) 297-2734.
Monday, July 12:
WAVERLY PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30-8 p.m., Waverly Glen, 58 Moore St., Waverly. Music by “Double Take.” Free. Public welcome. Waverly Glen concerts are held under covered pavilion.
Tuesday, July 13:
FREE DRIVE-THROUGH COMMUNITY MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Drive to the parish garage. Menu is spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread and dessert.
GRAB AND GO BAGS, 10:15-11:30 a.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly (after Storytime with Miss Becky). Family Resource Center will have Grab and Go bags for families and young children. Each bag contains a book, craft and activity.
Wednesday, July 14:
WILLIAM S. PIERCE MEMORIAL SAYRE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30 p.m., Howard Elmer Park bandstand, downtown Sayre. Music by “5 Man Trio.” Free. Public invited. Bring your own lawn chair.
SLED DOGS OF SMOKEY HILL PROGRAM, 6 p.m., Muldoon Park, Waverly. Part of Waverly Free Library’s Summer Reading Program. These sled-pulling Huskie dogs will be featured. Public welcome.
”GENERAL GRANT AND CIVIL WAR RAILROADS,” 6 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. Impressionist Ken Serfass will be performing a program as General U.S. Grant, giving his background on development of American railroads and how they developed during the Civil War years. Program is free and open to the public. Contact the library at (570) 297-2436 or bclibrary@bradfordco.org for more information.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK, 7-9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. Music by the “The Jazzhappensband.” Free admission. To assure the safety of attendees, CDC recommendations will be observed. In event of inclement weather, concerts will move to Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego.
Thursday, July 15:
FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY MEAL, 4:30 p.m., as available, St. James Catholic Church, Waverly. Menu is sloppy joes, macaroni and cheese, fruit and dessert. Takeout served from the white garage behind the church. Please enter from Chemung Street and follow the signs.
ATHENS BUSINESS ASSOCIATION CAR SHOW, beginning at 5:30 p.m., in the parking lot at the back of Teaoga Square, downtown Athens. Summer concert series will follow at 6 p.m.
ATHENS SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square Park, downtown Athens. Music by “1 Better.” Free. Public invited. Bring your own lawn chair.
SECOND ANNUAL CAR SHOW, 4-7 p.m., Sayre Health Care Center, 151 Keefer Lane, Sayre. View classic cars, reminisce and socialize. Music by “Double Take.”
