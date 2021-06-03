Friday, June 4:
SAYRE FARMERS MARKET, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Each Friday through Sept. 17. For more information, contact the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce at (607) 249-6192 or email gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com.
Saturday, June 5:
ONE DAY ONLY RUMMAGE SALE, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Litchfield United Methodist Church. A $1 bag sale from 5-7 p.m. Soup and sandwiches, chips and water, $5 (to-go only). All day bake sale with cookies, breads, pies (full, half or slice), to-go only.
BENEFIT YARD SALE, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., in front of the Creamery (Engelbert Farms Store), 263 W. River Road, Nichols. Held by Tioga Modified Field Hockey. Proceeds will be used for summer camp.
