Friday, Aug. 20:

SAYRE FARMERS MARKET, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Each Friday through Sept. 17. For more information, contact the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce at (607) 249-6192 or email gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com.

Saturday, Aug. 21:

CHICKEN AND PULLED PORK BARBECUE, 10:30 a.m. until gone, Chemung Masonic Lodge #350, County Road 60, Chemung. Prepared dinners or meat alone available.

Saturday, Aug. 28:

CHICKEN BARBECUE, 11 a.m. until gone, Chemung Fire Hall, Main Street, Chemung. Both halves and dinners available. Proceeds to benefit the Town of Chemung Volunteer Fire Company during Chemung Annual Sales Day. Pre-order online at www.chemungfire.com; pick up by 1 p.m.

