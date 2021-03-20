Saturday, March 20:
DRIVE-THROUGH FOOD PANTRY, 10 a.m.-noon, East Smithfield United Methodist Church, 312 Church St., East Smithfield (across from the Dandy). Meat and grocery bag of non-perishables will be provided on a first come, first serve basis (while supplies last). No early birds. Limit two households per vehicle; one adult representative from each household must be present in car. Please remain in car and boxes will be loaded into your vehicle trunk.
”WHAT THE CAT DRAGGED IN” PROGRAM, 1 p.m., Carantouan Greenway’s Wildwood Reserve in the Town of Barton. The Carantouan Greenway will have specimens of shrews, moles and mice that one may find on their doorstep and explore the role they play and how they relate to the local environment. Free and open to public. For questions, call Marty Borko at (607) 565-2636.
SPRING INTO GREEN GREEN BIRD HIKE, 10 a.m., Waterman Conservation Education Center’s Brick Pond Preserve, Owego. Meet in the parking area on East Front Street. Wear green in support of St. Patrick’s Day. Free and open to the public.
Monday, March 22:
POP-UP PANTRY, beginning at 11 a.m., Sayre Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 4981 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Free food giveaway for those in need from Child Hunger Outreach Partners.
Tuesday, March 23:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 12-5 p.m., Chemung Christian Fellowship, 726 Main St., Chemung. For more information or to schedule a donation, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m., held at Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, instead of held at Epiphany School. This week, join us for a faith-reinforcing Jeopardy game where teams will work together to give answers (in the form of questions) on subjects covered this year in our classes. Presenter will be Toni Ballenstedt. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.
Wednesday, March 24:
VIRTUAL INDOOR GARDENING WITH CHILDREN, 10:30 a.m., online via Zoom. Presented by Family Resource Centers of Tioga County, N.Y. Master Gardener Inga Wells will be leading a simple program to start your own indoor garden. FRC staff will be delivering a garden kit for FRC families before the class. Email jes49@cornell.edu to register.
Saturday, March 27:
”WHAT DOES THE BIBLE SAY ABOUT DEPRESSION?” SEMINAR, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Addressing the spiritual side. Seminar to be held by Calvary Baptist Church, 701 W. Pine St., Athens. There is no cost to attend. For schedule and speakers, visit cbcathens.org/seminars. To RSVP to attend either in person or virtually, visit cbcathens.org/seminars, email office@cbcathens.org, or call (570) 888-5324.
Tuesday, March 30:
DOG LICENSES FOR PURCHASE, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sayre Borough Hall. Bradford County Treasurer Matt Allen and State Dog Warden Jim Johnson will be selling dog licenses. Licenses are also available at PaDogLicense.com, at the Treasurer’s office at the Bradford County Courthouse in Towanda or by mail at Matt Allen, Bradford County Treasurer, 301 Main St., Towanda, PA 18848.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m., held at Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, instead of held at Epiphany School. Topic is “Holy Week,” presented by John Moliski. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.
Friday, April 2:
COMMUNITY GOOD FRIDAY CROSS WALK, starting at noon, starting from Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Hosted by WUMC. We will be reading from the Passion of Jesus Christ from Luke’s Gospel as the group makes stops through the Village of Waverly. Participants will return to the church around 1:30 p.m.
