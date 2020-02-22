Saturday, Feb. 22:
WINE BINGO, J.E. Wheelock Fire Station, Milltown. Doors open at 3 p.m. and game starts at 5 p.m. Come join us and have fun at this fundraiser for the fire company. This is a BYOB event and you must be 21 years of age to play. For $20, 20 chances to win a basket full of goodies.
Sunday, Feb. 23:
THE VALLEY CHORUS VARIETY SHOW, 3-5 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Admission is $10 at the door (no advance sales); cash and credit/debit cards accepted. Concert will benefit the Penn-York Valley Habitat for Humanity and the Belle DeLil Memorial Scholarship. Refreshments will be served. Bake sale will also be held. Concert will feature members and friends of The Valley Chorus performing in a variety of styles.
Friday, Feb. 28:
BAKED FISH DINNER, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Menu includes baked fish, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, rolls, dessert and beverages. Cost is adults, $12; seniors, $11; and children under age 10, $5.
Friday, March 13:
BAKED FISH DINNER, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Menu includes baked fish, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, rolls, dessert and beverages. Cost is adults, $12; seniors, $11; and children under age 10, $5.
Saturday, March 14:
TRIVIA NIGHT to support the Sayre High School sports teams. Sponsored by Sayre Redskin Club. At 6 p.m. at SHS cafeteria; doors open at 5:30 p.m. Trivia fun, food, 50/50 tickets and basket raffles. Cost is $30 per team, with a limit of six people per team. Payment is due at time of sign-up; cash or check only. Make checks payable to “Sayre Redskin Club.” Deadline to sign up is March 7. Contact redskinclub@gmail.com or message Redskin Club on Facebook. Prizes are $100 for first place; $50 for second place; and $25 for third place.
Friday, March 27:
BAKED FISH DINNER, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Menu includes baked fish, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, rolls, dessert and beverages. Cost is adults, $12; seniors, $11; and children under age 10, $5.
