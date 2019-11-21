Thursday, Nov. 21:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4:30-5:30 p.m., St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly. Meal is baked white fish, macaroni and cheese, vegetable, applesauce and beverage.
BCRAC’S COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS FOR SOCIAL REPAIR, 6:30 p.m., Keystone Theatre, Towanda. Topic is “Homelessness.” Free movie, “The Public,” and question and answer event. Sponsored by the Bradford County Library System and Wyalusing Area Rotary Club.
Friday, Nov. 22:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 2-6 p.m., St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly.
Sunday, Nov. 24:
THANKSGIVING SERVICE OF CELEBRATION, 6:30 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. All are welcome.
Tuesday, Nov. 26:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “The Coming of Jesus,” presented by Kamie Hoey. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Nov. 27:
FREE THANKSGIVING EVE DINNER, 4-5:30 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. The dinner is sponsored by The Salvation Army Church. Meal includes turkey and dressing, mashed potato and gravy, vegetable, cranberry sauce, assorted pies and beverage.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 12-5 p.m., Sayre Health Care Center, 151 Keefer Lane, Sayre.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
Thursday, Nov. 28:
THANKSGIVING DINNERS FOR ELDERLY SHUT-INS IN THE VALLEY, provided by Athens Township Police Benevolent Association and Waverly Police Association. Sign-up sheets at Page Manor, Keystone Manor, Springview Apartments, Elizabeth Square Apartments and Chemung View Apartments. Delivery requests for individuals at their residences may be made by calling (570) 888-2325 (Pennsylvania deliveries) or (607) 565-2836 (New York deliveries) between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Those requesting a meal should place their order no later than Nov. 12, but orders will still be taken at the above numbers after the deadline. Program is delivery only.
COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DINNER, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., North Waverly Chapel, 40 State Route 34, Waverly. Eat in, take out or have it delivered (delivery to Athens, Sayre or Waverly addresses only). Leave your name, address and telephone number; call (607) 565-9342 by Wednesday, Nov. 27.
