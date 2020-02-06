Saturday, Feb. 8:

BENEFIT FOR JAYCE HENSON, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Greater Valley Assembly of God, 104 S. Main St., Athens. To benefit Jayce, who is recovering from cardiac arrest and seizures when he was 2 months old. Proceeds will help offset treatment and therapy expenses. Silent auction with big ticket items and large filled baskets, silent auction with smaller items and smaller filled baskets, a 50/50 raffle, bake sale and makeup artist doing face art. Hot food and some baked goods available to eat in or fill a to-go box. Jayce’s story will be told at noon, followed by a moment of silence and prayer led by Pastor Gray. To donate or for questions, contact Nicole Brown at (607) 302-2203 or stedgielove1@gmail.com.

Load comments