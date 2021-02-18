Thursday, Feb. 18:
FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY MEAL, 4:30-5:30 p.m. (as available), St. James Catholic Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly. Featuring spaghetti and meatballs. This will be takeout only, served from the garage behind the church. The meal is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus.
Saturday, Feb. 20:
DRIVE-THROUGH FRESH FOOD GIVEAWAY, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (or until gone), Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, 6346 Berwick Turnpike, Columbia Cross Roads (1/4 mile south of Springfield Road on the Berwick Turnpike outside of East Smithfield). Drive-through; pull up in your vehicle, open your trunk and get your free box of fresh food. Fresh produce, dairy, eggs and meat. No income requirements. For more information, call the church office at (570) 596-4003.
Monday, Feb. 22:
FREE COMMUNITY POP-UP PANTRY. Free food giveaway from noon until gone, Sayre Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 4981 Wilawana Road, Sayre.
Tuesday, Feb. 23:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Athens Area High School, 401 W. Frederick St., Athens. For more information or to schedule a donation, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Music Room of the Epiphany School. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building. Topic is “Christian Decision Making,” presented by Maureen Wright. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.
Wednesday, Feb. 24:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. For more information or to schedule a donation, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
Thursday, Feb. 25:
”HEALTHY LIVING FOR YOUR BRAIN AND BODY: TIPS FROM THE LATEST RESEARCH” PROGRAM, noon, via Zoom. Presented by Bradford County Library and the Alzheimer’s Association. Covers areas of lifestyle habits associated with healthy aging. Open to individuals of any age. No cost to attend, but registration is required. For more information, contact the Alzheimer’s Association at info@alz.org or call (800) 272-3900.
Monday, March 1:
”PS...IT WORKS!” VIRTUAL PARENTING SKILLS WORKSHOP SERIES. Classes held via Zoom. Classes held Mondays from March 1-April 19 from 2-4 p.m. Open to all parents and caregivers of children ages 2-18. No cost to attend. Offered by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County. Learn and practice communication skills to strengthen your parenting. Please register before Feb. 26 by contacting Joan Shultz at Jes49@cornell.edu.
Tuesday, March 2:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Music Room of the Epiphany School. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building. Topic is “The Saints – Christian Models,” presented by John Schoonover. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.
Thursday, March 4:
”MAGIC YEARS” VIRTUAL PARENTING SERIES. Classes held via Zoom. Classes held Thursdays from March 4-April 8 from 1-2 p.m. Open to all parents and caregivers of children ages 0-4. No cost to attend. Offered by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County. Classes designed to assist participants in developing a greater understanding of their children, their families, and their parenting practices. Please register before March 1 by contacting Joan Shultz at Jes49@cornell.edu.
