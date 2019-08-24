Saturday, Aug. 24:
SAYRE BOROUGH END OF SUMMER CELEBRATION AND FIREWORKS, Riverfront Park, Sayre. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. Fireworks at 8:30 p.m.; cost is $5 per car or $2 for walk-ins. Music will be Sayre High School Marching Band performance at 4 p.m., Dr. Robert at 4:30 p.m., Smith and Baker at 6 p.m. and The Memphis Mafia at 7 p.m. Kids’ Zone with Ross Park Zoomobile from 4-7 p.m., bounce houses, back to school giveaways from 4-8 p.m. and Stop That Game Truck from 4-7 p.m. Food court area.
WAVERLY LIONS USED BOOK SALE 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Waverly United Methodist Church. Sponsored by the Waverly Lions and the Methodist Men. Proceeds will be shared equally with the Waverly Free Library and the Waverly Cethodist Church. Thousands of books available at very low prices. If you wish to donate books in good condition, bring them with you to the sale. No Readers Digest or Encyclopedia sets.
CHEMUNG SALES DAY, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Town of Chemung (off Route 17/Interstate 86, Exit 59). Townwide sales along County Road 60 from Waverly Hill to Lowman and the side streets along the way. Stop by the fire hall for a free list of houses that are participating.
CHICKEN BARBECUE, 11 a.m. until all gone, Chemung Fire Hall, Main Street, Chemung. Held by the Town of Chemung Volunteer Fire Company. Halves and dinners available. Proceeds benefit the fire company.
RUMMAGE/YARD SALE, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Smithboro United Methodist Church, Church Street, Smithboro, N.Y. Great bargains!
Wednesday, Aug. 28:
ITALIAN FEAST, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes chicken parmesan, fettuccine alfredo, penne pasta/meat sauce, meatballs, sausage, tossed salad, garlic bread and beverages. Cost is $11.50 for pre-purchased tickets; call Epiphany office at (570) 888-9641 for tickets. Tickets are $12.50 at the door. Eat in or take out. Hosted by Knights of Columbus.
Monday, Sept. 9:
PASTA BUFFET FUNDRAISER for Valley Relief Council, 5-8 p.m., Beeman’s Restaurant, Elmira Street, Athens Township. Presale tickets are $10 each; available at Robert Packer Hospital cafeteria and Sayre Public Library. For questions, call (570) 423-9617.
