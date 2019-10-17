Thursday, Oct. 17:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4:30-5:30 p.m., St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly. Meal includes beef stroganoff, green beans, corn, salad, rolls and dessert. Hosted by North Barton Grange. Guests enter from Clark Street or the elevator located adjacent to the west parking lot.
AUTHOR PROGRAM, 6 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. Sheryl Robinson will be discussing her book, “From Maspeth to Sugar Creek: A Story of Two Families.” Free and open to the public.
Friday, Oct. 18:
”THE WAVERLY, SAYRE AND ATHENS TRACTION COMPANY: BRADFORD COUNTY’S ONLY TROLLEY SYSTEM,” 6 p.m., Bradford County Historical Society, 109 Pine St., Towanda. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. No admission charge, but donations are appreciated. To reserve a seat, call (570) 265-2240 or email info@bradfordhistory.com.
Friday, Oct. 18 – Saturday, Oct. 19:
HUGE FAMILY CLOTHING AND HOUSEHOLD ITEMS GIVEAWAY, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. both days, Independent Baptist Church of Towanda, 109 Cherry St. Clothing, outerwear and shoes for all ages and sizes. Household items and toys. Help yourself; all items are free. Bring bags and boxes.
Saturday, Oct. 19:
DRIVE-THROUGH FLU VACCINATION CLINIC, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Lynch-Bustin Elementary School, Athens. Free; no appointment necessary. Limited supply; shots available on a first come, first served basis. Participants simply drive up to the clinic. Child passenger safety seat inspections conducted by Sayre Police Department.
GUTHRIE LADIES DAY OUT, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Guthrie Clinic atrium, Sayre. Celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a free, fun day of local vendors, Guthrie services, refreshments and prizes. No cost to attend. Flu shots are free to the first 50 people. For more information or questions, call (570) 887-5148.
WRITING WORKSHOP/POETRY READING, 12-4:30 p.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. With poet Craig Czury. All are welcome; no experience required. Writing workshop at noon and poetry reading at 3:30 p.m. Both are free and open to the public. Those interested in attending are asked to call the library at (607) 565-9341.
OLDROYD ALL-STAR BRASS ENSEMBLE CONCERT, 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Troy. Brass players coming from all over the Northeast, including Boston, Buffalo, Ithaca, Cincinnati and Washington, D.C. Sacred and orchestral music, as well as original works for brass. Free and open to the public.
Sunday, Oct. 20:
WHITE MASS, 11 a.m., Church of the Epiphany, Sayre. Public welcome to attend to help honor health care personnel in our area. A light reception will follow in the church hall. Doctors, nurses, medical students, technicians, administrators, EMTs, all other healthcare personnel, police, firefighters and first responders are invited to attend.
HEIFER HIKE, beginning at 1 p.m. Starts at Valley United Presbyterian Church parking lot, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Walk around the Village of Waverly via Chemung, Cayuta and Broad streets (approximately 2.5 miles), ending back at the church. Refreshments to follow. Benefit Heifer Int. mission to end poverty and world hunger.
REGISTRATION for Bradford County Birdbusters youth shooting team, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Sayre Sportsmen’s Club. For the 2019-2020 Scholastic Clay Target Program shooting season. Youth 4th grade through college can participate. Open to those who enjoy shooting trap, skeet or sporting clays. For more information, contact Tom Resavage at (570) 485-4158.
Monday, Oct. 21:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., The Salvation Army Church dining hall, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes hamburger on roll, shell pasta with cheese, tossed salad, fruit, dessert and beverage. The food pantry should be open during dinner hours.
Tuesday, Oct. 22:
KIDS’ CRAFTS: HALLOWEEN CRAFTS, 3-4:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. For all ages.
OPEN HOUSE, 4-7 p.m., for Practical Nursing Program at Northern Tier Career Center, Towanda. Learn about program and tour the facility. For more information, call (570) 265-8113 or email tmathers@ntccschool.org.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic this week is “Holy Spirit,” presented by Maureen Wright and Kamie Hoey. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Oct. 23:
TOOTHBRUSH FUN, 11 a.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Hosted by Waverly Family Resource Center. The Tioga County Health Department will be talking to young children about the importance of brushing. Free toothbrushes will be available.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
Thursday, Oct. 24:
KIDS’ HALLOWEEN PARTY, 5-6:30 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Free, fun, family-friendly event. Seasonal stories, games, activities, crafts and allergen-friendly, non-food treat to take home. Children may wear Halloween costumes.
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL, 4:30-6 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 59 Park Ave., Waverly. Meal includes chili, rice, cornbread, beverage and dessert. All are invited to come and enjoy good food and fellowship.
BARRIER BREAKERS TOASTMASTERS CLUB OPEN HOUSE MEETING will be held Thursday, Oct. 10 from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization teaching public speaking and leadership skills. For more information, call Club President Elaine Walosin at (570) 358-3153 or VP Education Linda Lathrop at (570) 549-3870. Additional open house meeting on Nov. 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.