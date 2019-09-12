Thursday, Sept. 12:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4:30-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Menu is sloppy joe, potato salad, macaroni salad, fruit cup, dessert and beverage. Hosted by the Valley Kiwanis.
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY, 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens and Sayre school districts. Registration and I.D. are required for all clients.
Saturday, Sept. 14:
4TH ANNUAL VALLEY WALK AGAINST SUICIDE, Round Top Park, Athens Township. Registration at 10 a.m., walk begins at 11 a.m. Donations welcome to help fund the event; mail to Valley Suicide Prevention and Awareness, 1766 Elmira St., #204, Sayre, PA 18840. For more information, find Valley Suicide Prevention and Awareness on Facebook.
FREE FAMILY FUN DAY, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Valley Playland, Athens. Free hot dogs, crafts and more. Hosted by Friends of Valley Playland.
REDEDICATION OF THE DOUGHBOY STATUE, 1-3 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Under the leadership of Sayre Historical Society, doughboy statue will be rededicated 100 years from original unveiling. Local veterans and families of the 12 young men from Sayre who died during military service in World War I will be in attendance. For more information on the ceremony, visit www.sayrehistoricalsociety.org and Facebook. Please bring your own lawn chair.
SAYRE HIGH SCHOOL HOMECOMING EVENT. Parade at 4:30 p.m., tailgate at 5 p.m. Lockhart Street Bowl gates open at 5:45 p.m. Crowning of homecoming queen at 6:45 p.m. Football game at 7 p.m.
PATRIOTS IN THE PARK, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Mt. Pisgah State Park, Troy. Event is free for all active servicemen and women, veterans and their families. Program includes the presentation of two Quilts of Valor. Lunch provided by Friends of Mt. Pisgah State Park. For questions, call the park office at (570) 297-2734.
Sunday, Sept. 15:
REDEEMER RECITAL SERIES, “MARK TWAIN’S MUSIC BOX,” 3 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. A program of live music, drama, mystery and comedy for young and old alike. Featuring vocal soloists/narrators Franc Laux and Ivy Walz, and pianist Larry Hoey. Free and open to the public.
OLDE TIME CRUISE-IN AND FAMILY DAY, beginning at 9 a.m., Warren Township Community Center, Warren Center. Free admission. No entry fee for car show. Music by Andy Boardman. Food available. Donations greatly appreciated; proceeds benefit Larry Middendorf, diagnosed with congestive heart failure and kidney failure, and Charlie Haus, diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma (brain cancer). For more information, contact (570) 395-3221 or email wcpacruisein@yahoo.com.
Monday, Sept. 16:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., The Salvation Army Church dining hall, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes beef and gravy over noodles, vegetable, roll and butter, fruit, dessert and beverage. Food Pantry should be open during dinner hours.
VALLEY CHORUS REHEARSAL/SIGN UP, 6:30 p.m., Waverly High School music room, Frederick Street, Waverly. Second of three sign up Mondays for chorus’ Christmas concert on Dec. 8. Practices held each Monday night at 6:30 p.m. For information, call Kyle Burns at (607) 343-9977. New members welcome.
OUTDOOR FALL FUN with Waverly Family Resource Center, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at East Waverly Park, Waverly. In event of rain, playtime will be held at Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, 135 Chemung St., Waverly.
Tuesday, Sept. 17:
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON SOCIETY MEETING/PROGRAM, Athens Wesleyan Church gym, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Please use doors in front parking lot. Meeting starts at 6 p.m. with covered dish supper; please bring your own table service and a dish to pass. At 7:30 p.m., Victoria Campbell of Wild Things Sanctuary in Ithaca will present a fun and educational program about bats. Meetings are free and open to public. For more information, call Inga at (607) 425-7426.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic this week is “Divine Revelation: Scripture, Tradition and Authority in the Church,” with presenter John Schoonover. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Sept. 18:
SUMMER PARK SERIES, 5-7 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. The band “Double Take” will be performing. Food available. Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chairs. Hosted by Sayre Business Association.
BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 12-5 p.m., Ulster-Sheshequin Fire Association, 85 Rescue St., Ulster.
PROGRAM ABOUT WILDLIFE TAXIDERMY, 6 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. Presented by Rick Gilliland Jr. Free and open to the public. For questions, contact Rebecca Troup-Hodgdon at trouphodgdonr@bradfordco.org or (570) 297-2436.
