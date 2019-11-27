Thursday, Nov. 28:
13TH ANNUAL SAYRE TURKEY TROT, beginning in front of Sayre Theatre, South Elmer Avenue, Sayre. Free Kids Fun Run at 9:30 a.m. (ages 10 and under). USATF Certified 5K course for teams and individuals at 10 a.m. For additional race information/registration, visit www.sayreturkeytrot.com. Last-minute registration and early packet pickup on Nov. 27 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Patterson Auditorium on Guthrie Campus. Proceeds benefit Guthrie Cancer Care Fund.
Saturday, Nov. 30:
VALLEY BUSINESS WOMEN’S NETWORK ANNUAL HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., VFW Post No. 1536, 932 W. Lockhart St., Sayre. Local artisans, crafters and vendors. Basket and door prize raffles and 50/50 drawing. Kids can visit with Santa from noon-2 p.m. (bring your camera). All proceeds benefit the VBWN Scholarship Fund. Call (570) 731-0553 for more information.
Sunday, Dec. 1:
40TH ANNIVERSARY WHISTLE STOP ELECTRIC TRAIN SHOW AND SALE, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Woodward Fire Hall, Route 220, Williamsport. Admission is $3 (children under age 12 admitted free). Electric trains bought, sold and swapped. More than 120 tables. New and used items for sale, railroad antiques, books, parts and more. There will be a visit from Santa. For more information, visit www.track2.com/pa.
Sunday, Dec. 1 – Monday, Dec. 2:
BRADFORD COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY ANNUAL BOOK SALE, Bradford County Historical Society, 109 Pine St., Towanda. Dec. 1 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and Dec. 2 from 4-6 p.m. Local history books will be available for purchase.
Friday, Dec. 6:
ATHENS ROTARY CLUB 18TH ANNUAL MINI GLOW LUMINARIES, in partnership with Athens Business Association. Purchase luminaries in memory or in honor of someone special; luminaries will be lit this night at 6 p.m. in Tioga Square, downtown Athens. Proceeds benefit Athens Rotary Club community projects, including the Foreign Exchange Program. Cost is $5 for one luminary, $10 for three luminaries and $15 for five luminaries. Make checks payable to Athens Rotary Club; payments can be mailed to P.O. Box 222, Athens, PA 18810 or dropped off at the Morning Times in Sayre. Contact any club member or call Ashley at (570) 888-9643 with any questions.
Sunday, Dec. 8:
VALLEY CHORUS CONCERT, “STARS I SHALL FIND,” 3 p.m., Waverly High School auditorium. Advance sale tickets are $5; tickets at the door are $10. Children age 12 and under admitted free if accompanied by adult. Please bring a nonperishable item to donate to the food pantry. Tickets available from Valley Chorus members or at: Waverly – Jolly Farmer and Jayne’s Flowers & Gifts; Athens – Yale’s Music Shop; Sayre – Carl’s Newsstand and Plants ‘N Things.
