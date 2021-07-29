Friday, July 30:
DOUG’S FISH FRY TO GO, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Takeout only. Proceeds will benefit the Presbyterian Federal Chaplaincies, a non-profit extension of the PC (U.S.A.) that recruits and supports chaplains serving federal institutions, including the military. Call (607) 753-9184, ext. 2, by 4 p.m. to pre-order.
SAYRE FARMERS MARKET, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Each Friday through Sept. 17. For more information, contact the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce at (607) 249-6192 or email gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com.
Friday, Aug. 6 – Sunday, Aug. 8 and Friday, Aug. 13 – Sunday, Aug. 15:
“NOISES OFF,” presented by the Winding River Players, at Sayre Area High School, 331 W. Lockhart St., Sayre. Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. For reservations, call (607) 873-2920 or visit Facebook @WindingRiverPlayers for online ticket sales (online processing fees apply).
Saturday, Aug. 7:
THIRD ANNUAL ANTIQUE APPRAISAL DAY AND TRUNK AUCTION, Sayre Historical Society Museum, South Lehigh Avenue, downtown Sayre. Registration for appraisals starts at 9:30 a.m. Appraisals at 10 a.m.; trunk and treasure auction to follow. Visit sayrehistoricalsociety.org to register or for more information.
