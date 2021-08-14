Saturday, Aug. 14:
VALLEY FAMILY FUN DAY, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., East Waverly Park, 60 Ithaca St., Waverly. Free multi-band outdoor community event hosted by “Copper Coins” and several local churches and businesses. Activities for all ages. Classic car show, games, crafts, displays, food, fun and more.
BRADFORD/SULLIVAN COUNTIES 3RD ANNUAL SUPPORTING FAMILIES THROUGHOUT THE LIFESPAN, 1-4 p.m., Larnard Hornbrook Park, 1241 Hornbrook Road, Towanda. Everyone welcome. Free. Inclusive playground, giveaways, games, snacks, activity stations, music and information on community resources. Sponsored by Bradford/Sullivan Intellectual Disabilities and Autism Awareness Committee. For more information, contact Angie Vought at (570) 265-1760.
Monday, Aug. 16:
FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY DINNER, 4-5 p.m., The Salvation Army Church, Elmer Avenue, Sayre. Menu is beef and gravy over noodles, vegetables, roll and butter, fruit, dessert and beverage. A small bag of food items will be available. Those wishing takeout meals for people not in attendance may come at approximately 4:45 p.m.
WAVERLY PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30-8 p.m., Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly. Music by “5 Man Trio.” In event of rain, Muldoon Park concerts will be held at Presbyterian Church hall, 459 Park Ave. (chairs provided in church hall). Free. Public welcome.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1-6 p.m., Athens Area High School, 401 W. Frederick St., Athens. For information, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
KIRBY BAND CONCERT, 7-8 p.m., Kirby Park, Nichols. Free and open to the public. Bring your own lawn chair.
Tuesday, Aug. 17:
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON CLUB will meet at 6 p.m. at Satterlee Creek Environmental Center pavilion, Cotton Hollow Road, Litchfield Township, for their monthly potluck supper and a brief bird walk after the meal. Meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Inga at (607) 425-7426.
Wednesday, Aug. 18:
WILLIAM S. PIERCE MEMORIAL SAYRE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30 p.m., Howard Elmer Park bandstand, downtown Sayre. Music by “The Stoutmen.” Free. Public invited. Bring your own lawn chair.
“DAN THE SNAKE MAN” PROGRAM, Waverly Glen’s large pavilion. Dan will be available at noon for visitors to see what creatures he’s brought. The big show starts at 6 p.m. Part of the Waverly Free Library’s Summer Reading Program. Free and open to the public.
17TH ANNUAL TIOGA STATE BANK CAR AND TRUCK SHOW, 5:30 p.m., East Waverly Ball Park. Free to car show participants and the public. To register a vehicle to participate, visit https://www.tiogabank.com/car-and-truck-show/. Rain date is Aug. 25. For more information, call Kim Depew at (607) 589-7600, ext. 2001, or email Kdepew@tiogabank.com.
CONCERT IN THE PARK/FIREWORKS. Beginning at 7 p.m., Hickories Park, 359 Hickories Park Road, Owego. Music by the Kirby Band, followed by fireworks. Bring your lawn chairs and a picnic. Free. Event was postponed from June 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.