Friday, Dec. 4:
”UNPACKING CONSTRUCTS” EXHIBITION OPENING, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Tioga Arts Council’s gallery, 179 Front St., Owego. Featuring the work of Tim Jackson. Open during Owego First Friday celebration. Visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing in the gallery. Exhibit runs through Dec. 23, Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. It will also be online at http://www.tiogaartscouncil.org/exhibitions.
Saturday, Dec. 5:
CHRISTMAS ON THE GREEN, the green in East Smithfield. Flipping on the lights on the green at 6:30 p.m. All in attendance must be masked and social distanced. Then travel to SRU Elementary School for Drive-by Santa event (please stay in cars).
REVERSE PARADE/DRIVE THRU PARADE, 5-6 p.m., Merrill Parkway, Towanda. Floats and groups will be stationary along Merrill Parkway in the eastbound lane, while onlookers will slowly drive southwards on Merrill Parkway to view the parade. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will hand one goodie bag per car as cars exit the parade. Passenger cars will enter Merrill Parkway on Mix Street, travel along Merrill Parkway southbound and exit Elizabeth Street.
FREE CHRISTMAS DRIVE-IN HOLIDAY MOVIE, 6:30 p.m., from the comfort of your car, at a drive-in movie at the Wysox Presbyterian Church on Route 187. “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” will be shown. After a drive along Merrill Parkway to view the Reverse Parade/Drive Thru Parade, head to the church for the movie. Weather permitting.
TRIP THROUGH WHOVILLE/TREE LIGHTING EVENT, South Creek Township Building, Route 14 (behind Gillett Post Office). From 5-6 p.m., South Creek Park Committee invites public for a trip through Whoville, meet Cindy Lou Who and Max the reindeer pup, enjoy cookies and cocoa, and maybe get a photo with the Grinch. Tree lighting at 6 p.m. Social distancing. Free, outdoor (weather permitting) event. Indoor options available in event of inclement weather.
ANNUAL HOSPICE TREE LIGHTING AND COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS CAROLING, 6-7:30 p.m. Hosted by Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 Main St., Nichols. The event will be led by Nichols Fire Department and Santa. Tree lighting, followed by Christmas caroling through the village.
Saturday, Dec. 5 and Sunday, Dec. 6:
HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. both days, The Rockwell Museum, 111 Cedar St., Corning. Free admission for all ages.
Monday, Dec. 7:
FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY MEAL, 4-5 p.m., The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Takeout only. Meal includes spaghetti with homemade meatballs, roll/butter, vegetable, fruit, dessert and beverage. Anyone wishing to pick up dinners for those not in attendance should come about 4:45 p.m. A small bag of food will be available for those present. The food pantry should be open during dinner hours.
Tuesday, Dec. 8:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Music Room of the Epiphany School. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building. Topic is “The Ministry of Jesus,” presented by Kamie Hoey. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.
Thursday, Dec. 10:
TAKEOUT FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A delicious takeout only dinner of meatball sub will be available from the Athens Rotary. Pick up is from the parking lot. Please stay in your vehicle.
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Please note: distribution will be from our large parking lot. Please don’t get out of your vehicle.
Friday, Dec. 11:
ZOOM STORYTIME WITH SANTA, 10-11 a.m., online. Hosted by Spalding Memorial Library in Athens. Santa joins us from the North Pole to read a couple of his favorite Christmas stories and talk with the children about their Christmas wishes! Email Ms. Jess at jwhite@spaldinglibrary.org for the Zoom link.
“DRIVE-THRU SANTA” VISIT, 5-7 p.m., Williams Body Shop, Main Street, Athens. Hosted by Athens Business Association. To keep socially distant, families will drive their vehicles by to say hi and wave to Santa and Mrs. Claus. Also, be sure to bring your letters to Santa; there will be a special North Pole Delivery Service for letters.
Saturday, Dec. 12:
VIRTUAL VISIT WITH SANTA, 1-2 p.m., online via Zoom. Presented by Waverly Free Library. Join us for a virtual visit with Santa from his workshop. Register using this link: https://bit.ly/2Hrvfno. Santa will read stories and chat with participants.
Tuesday, Dec. 15:
ELDER LAW CLINIC, held via phone call, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Offered by Tioga Opportunities, Inc., in conjunction with the NYS Bar Association. Tioga County residents over the age of 60 can register for a free 30-minute legal consultation with a local attorney. To schedule an appointment, call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331, by 4 p.m. on Dec. 11. Appointments are limited.
Thursday, Dec. 17:
GROCERY GIFT CARD GIVEAWAY, 2-3 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. You must pre-register for this event by calling (570) 888-2270 on Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m.-noon and Tuesday and Thursday from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
ANNUAL RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE IN MEMORY OF DONALD AND GRACE CASTELLUCCI, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Owego Elks 1039, 223 Front St., Owego. There will also be the annual homemade rigatoni and meatball dinner served to donors (this year the dinner will be takeout only instead of eat in, due to the COVID pandemic). There will be a collection of food donations for Tioga County Rural Ministry and cash donations in memory of Donald and Grace Castellucci for TCRM. Hosted by Donald Castellucci Jr. in memory of his parents.
Saturday, Dec. 19:
LIVE NATIVITY, 6-8 p.m., East Smithfield United Methodist Church, Church Street. Join in celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. Live Nativity will feature The Christmas Story being read every half hour, Christmas caroling and warm refreshments.
